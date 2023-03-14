Jonathan Nakhla trial

Mobile neurosurgeon Jonathan Nakhla, who is accused of reckless indifference in the death of 24-year-old medical student Samantha Thomas in 2020.

Mobile Police Officer James Welch’s body camera recorded an eclectic discussion between him and Dr. Jonathan Nakhla in the hours after the car crash that killed medical student Samantha Thomas.

On Tuesday morning, jurors considering the state’s case against Nakhla stemming from the August 2020 wreck heard and saw Welch interacting with the Mobile neurosurgeon in an exam room at Mobile Infirmary. The hours-long videos showed the pair had lively conversations about college education, modern day policing and exercises to reduce belly fat, on top of what Nakhla said caused him to swerve off the Interstate 65 Service Road and into a ditch.

