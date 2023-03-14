Mobile Police Officer James Welch’s body camera recorded an eclectic discussion between him and Dr. Jonathan Nakhla in the hours after the car crash that killed medical student Samantha Thomas.
On Tuesday morning, jurors considering the state’s case against Nakhla stemming from the August 2020 wreck heard and saw Welch interacting with the Mobile neurosurgeon in an exam room at Mobile Infirmary. The hours-long videos showed the pair had lively conversations about college education, modern day policing and exercises to reduce belly fat, on top of what Nakhla said caused him to swerve off the Interstate 65 Service Road and into a ditch.
Welch told Assistant District Attorney Ashley Rich that he arrived at the scene of the accident, but was shortly told to head to Nakhla’s hospital room and supervise him.
Welch said he saw Nakhla’s car flipped upside down, and said Thomas appeared “obviously deceased.”
On the body camera footage, Nakhla can be heard and seen telling Welch what caused him to crash his Audi R8 Spyder.
“Some guy turned in front of me, I slammed on the brakes,” he told Welch. “No blinker.”
Nakhla also asked the officer if Capt, Reed and Lt. Prine knew about his involvement in the crash, adding he has “never done anything ever” except for speeding.
When Dr. Amber Gordon entered the room, Nakhla repeated the events of the night.
“Someone turned left right in front of me,” he told her. “I slammed on the brakes and the car spun out.
“I wasn’t doing anything crazy.”
He told Welch Thomas’ death upset him. Nakhla recalled how he tried to unbuckle her from the passenger seat, and pleaded with first responders to help her.
Gordon returned later and told Nakhla his brain “looks good,” but scans showed minor fractures in his back.
As time passed, Nakhla appeared anxious about Thomas’ death and the officer’s presence at the end of his hospital bed.
“You’re stressing me out, and then, my friend is, oh fuck,” he told Welch.
Dr. Andre Doucett entered the room and told Nakhla he would soon be admitted to the general hospital to supervise what he diagnosed as a concussion.
“It’s normal to have confusion after a wreck because you have 90, 100 things coming at you all at once,” Welch told Nakhla to reassure him. “You know as well as I do a concussion will cause some confusion here and there.
“I don’t know what the investigator’s going to ask.”
When Nakhla asked why the crash drew a large group of witnesses from the nearby hotels, Welch commented that people would rather see a wreck than be in one.
He added that he would not recommend staying at any of the hotels on the Service Road because of the many incidents reported there. Welch said policing the area is “like trying to squash an infestation.”
MPD Cpl. Jerry Lewis appeared and told Nakhla he had orders to obtain two blood samples from him because he was involved in a traffic fatality. Marsha Bolton, the ER charge nurse, objected, saying she did not believe Nakhla was coherent enough to give consent.
When Welch asked Nakhla why the nurse resisted the police’s orders, he answered that emergency room staff treat him like family because his father-in-law runs the wing.
“It does make it worse,” Welch said.
“I’m too dizzy for this shit,” Nakhla replied.
Welch told Nakhla he appeared to be in shock from the accident and the resulting investigation.
Bolton returned later and complied with the blood sample warrant.
After the video ended at around 11:50 a.m., Rich asked what Welch meant when he told Nakhla he appeared to be in shock. He answered he did not mean it in a medical sense.
“I was just talking,” Welch answered.
Attorneys discussed the charges Nakhla could face when both sides rested. Rich told Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Ben Brooks the prosecution is considering murder with extreme indifference, reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide while driving under the influence. While they agree with the defense on vehicular homicide, Rich said the state disagrees with the defense’s misdemeanor plan.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
