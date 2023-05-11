An Alabama Port Authority police officer is dead after driving a patrol car into the Mobile River early Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. and rescue crews did not recover Officer Kimberly Sickafoose and the vehicle she was driving until after 8 a.m., according to Port Authority spokesperson Maggie Oliver. The officer reportedly drove off the edge of a dock on Port Authority property.
While investigators do not suspect foul play, Oliver said they do not know how or why the incident happened. Officers from the Mobile Police Department and rescuers from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to the scene as well.
“Officer Sickafoose always had a kind word, a smile and a story to share (usually about her family or beloved labrador retrievers),” Alabama Port Authority Director and CEO John Driscoll wrote in an email to employees shared with Lagniappe. “She was a bright light and will be deeply missed.”
Counseling services are available to grieving Port Authority Employees. The investigation is ongoing.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.