By Scott Johnson

An investigation by a cyber crimes and intelligence unit in Baldwin County has resulted in the arrest of a 62-year-old man.

According to a press release by the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit, officers with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gregory Paul Subick of the Bon Secour community on Monday, July 10, around 4 p.m. and charged him with possession of obscene matter containing the visual depiction of persons under 17 years old.

