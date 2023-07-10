An investigation by a cyber crimes and intelligence unit in Baldwin County has resulted in the arrest of a 62-year-old man.
According to a press release by the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit, officers with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gregory Paul Subick of the Bon Secour community on Monday, July 10, around 4 p.m. and charged him with possession of obscene matter containing the visual depiction of persons under 17 years old.
According to Cpt. Andre Reid, officers received information on June 30 that Subick possibly had possession of child pornography. Patrol deputies and investigators responded to Subick’s residence and confiscated his computer and cell phone after an on-scene assessment determined Subick was attempting to receive pornographic images of a minor.
After a complete forensic analysis of the devices, Subick was detained and interviewed early Monday.
“Our dispatchers and patrol deputies acted quickly after receiving the initial information in this investigation,” Reid said in a statement. “That swift response prevented the destruction of evidence and helped bring Mr. Subick to justice. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with our partners to aggressively investigate and seek prosecution on cases involving child pornography.”
The Baldwin County Jail portal indicates Subick is being held on a $15,000 bond. Subick’s charges constitute a Class C felony, which is punishable by one to 10 years in prison.
