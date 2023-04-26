When the world abruptly stopped turning in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people from all walks of life had a similar question: When will things return to normal?
Cruise ships remained parked, restaurants closed their doors and attractions ceased operations for the time being, and those involved in the tourism sector began to wonder if their industry would ever be the same.
As it turns out, cities and destinations along Alabama’s Gulf Coast have rebounded in grand fashion, reporting incredible success over the past two years. And the city of Mobile is one of those at the forefront of getting Alabama’s tourism industry back on the right path.
Visit Mobile President and CEO David Clark said the city bounced back quicker than most municipalities, something officials believed wouldn’t be possible for a few years down the road.
“It’s a tribute to all of our stakeholders, lodging, attractions and restaurants,” Clark said. “When tourism came out nationally when COVID hit, they said it might be 2024 before people normalize and things get back to where they were in 2019. Mobile came back in 2021. So that goes to show you where tourism is headed in Mobile.”
And according to the numbers, Mobile is headed toward new heights when it comes to tourism.
When the Alabama Department of Tourism released its numbers for 2021, Mobile raked in $1.5 billion thanks to approximately 3.3 million visitors passing through over the course of the calendar year.
As for how the city managed to bounce back so quickly after COVID while other cities struggled to find their way, Clark said the credit goes to the assortment of people throughout Mobile dedicated to making the Port City one of Alabama’s top travel destinations.
“I think it’s the diversity,” Clark said. “I think one of the reasons we have and will continue to thrust forward is that Mobile embraces diversity. We’ve always been a melting pot of cultures and that’s a great strength when you have diverse groups that can work together and I’ve always found that to be true.”
The 2023 report won’t be released for a few weeks, but Clark said he anticipates the number of visitors for 2022 to be a bit smaller compared to 2021 due to lower hotel occupancy, which checked in at just under 60 percent.
Occupancy may have been down last year, but as hotel rates continued to climb, lodging tax brought in by the city could be at an all-time high, according to Clark. Mobile collected over $10 million in lodging tax in 2021 and he said he expects the total amount for 2022 to be at least 5 percent higher once the report is released.
While the year is still young to this point and the number of travelers for last year may have been down, he said early indications this year point to positive signs.
“We are, right now for the calendar year, up in occupancy by 2 1/2 percent and we’re up in lodging revenue by 7 1/2 percent,” Clark said. “And that’s a great trend to see. … We’ve gotta continue to improve occupancy.”
The 3.3 million visitors figure might seem like a large one to most. And while it’s surely nothing to sneeze at, Clark has his sights set on a larger number of tourists visiting Mobile on an annual basis in the future.
When he envisions what tourism will look like for Mobile in three or four years, Clark believes the city could see as many as 5 million annual visitors by 2026, as well as a 70 percent occupancy rate in hotels across the city.
How does he plan on reaching that number? Clark said the number of ongoing projects throughout the city designed to tell Mobile’s story will help lead the charge.
One of the biggest areas of tourism Clark projects to see an increase is the amount of work being done to revitalize Africatown. The opening of the Heritage House in July, combined with County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood’s spearheaded efforts to commemorate over 20 civil rights sites in the downtown area, are expected to be completed next year. Clark believes Mobile stands apart from the rest of the state when it comes to telling stories about its history.
“The biggest rise in what we’ll see in the next three years will be our heritage tourism,” Clark said. “I think we will have one of the largest heritage footprints in the country for people to come and visit and experience.”
Clark also cited other ongoing projects such as the work being done on Bayfront Park as well as the return of cruise ships in October as reasons why Mobile’s numbers could climb this year.
One of the largest areas of improvement Clark has seen since he took on his current role is the increase in business brought in by the Mobile Convention Center. In 2017, Clark said, with the number of conventions brought in, the city sold approximately 53,000 future hotel room nights. Fast-forward to 2022 and the number of future rooms sold has climbed to over 110,000, which equates to around $90 million brought into the city.
Factor in the relocation of Mobile International Airport from West Mobile to downtown, along with the proposed return of Amtrak train services, and Clark believes the number of conventions and travelers is only going to increase in the coming years.
“From a business standpoint for the conventions, we’re at record levels in each of the last four years,” Clark said. “We have a great entertainment district, authentic food, great hotel rooms, attractions, and the city is all very walkable. You’re seeing an explosion of conventions coming to this market at a record pace.”
According to Clark, the biggest difference in Mobile’s tourism industry from when he started at his job six years ago can be traced back to increased funding.
A partnership between the city of Mobile, Visit Mobile and the Mobile Area Lodging Corporation (MALC) led to an ordinance that allowed hotels to tack on an extra $1 per room night, which is passed through the customer to be used by Visit Mobile for marketing purposes.
The measure has allowed Clark and his staff to take in almost $1.2 million and put it back into recruiting people to Mobile.
“All of a sudden, now we have a couple of million dollars to tell Mobile’s story,” Clark said. “You look at all of our leisure marketing dollars and you take that and focus that on our travel publications, social media, earned media, public relations and travel writers we’re bringing in and telling the stories in more ways than we've ever done because the resources are there now.”
With such large plans on the horizon, Clark needed a helping hand or two to get the plans off the ground. So, he enlisted the help of hundreds of stakeholders ranging from elected officials, business owners, the economic development community and those with the arts and culture community among others.
The group's overall goal is to come up with a “destination plan,” which will continue to build upon the work already done and increase the likelihood of his vision for the city coming to fruition.
“This next year and a half, we’re doing so much as a destination to build our destination and all these things will help destination development,” Clark said. “We’re in a destination development cycle that will be completed by mid-2025 and it’s really going to be advantageous to our sustainability and resiliency as a city.”
Down on the beaches
As Mobile works to improve in the tourism sector, Alabama’s beaches continue to dominate the industry for the state.
At the beginning of the pandemic, coastal cities suffered just as much in terms of economic impact as other popular tourist destinations.
The beaches closed for six weeks during the pandemic, and that was followed by the damage brought on by Hurricane Sally. Despite all of this, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach only saw a 7 percent decrease in lodging and retail sales for 2020.
Then, once things slowly returned to normal, Alabama’s Gulf Coast saw an economic boom like never before.
“We got tremendous demand over the summer when our beaches opened up,” Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism President and CEO Beth Gendler said. “The world really started opening back up in 2022. But really, cruising hadn’t gotten back up to full force and you weren’t really traveling to places like Las Vegas, New York City, Chicago and things like that as much as you can now.”
Gendler added that stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan Act also played a large role in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach seeing the increase in its economy.
In 2021, for the first time in the area's history, retail sales eclipsed $1 billion before the month of August for the two cities.
Through August 2022 — when the latest economic reports were released — Gulf Shores and Orange Beach reported $747 million in lodging tax sales, up from $668 million in 2021 due to over 8 million visitors passing through.
In terms of lodging, 2021 saw a 49 percent increase compared to 2020 with 2022 seeing a 10 percent increase over the year prior.
While the area might be slightly down from those numbers in terms of lodging through the first few months of 2023, Gendler said she believes Gulf Shores and Orange Beach will see a continuation of the success brought forth in 2021 and 2022.
“This year we’ve looked really good the first couple of months,” Gendler said. “We are pacing slightly behind reservations that were on the books at the same time through last year through April and the summer, but we feel like we will make those numbers up. Our spring break was really strong and our winter visitors were really strong. We just know we have to keep pressing down the gas pedal to ensure the rest of the summer is strong.”
Gendler said the reason behind the numbers trending slightly down thus far in the year can be attributed to the fact people have more locations to choose from today as opposed to the past couple of record-breaking years where options were limited.
How Gendler and her team plan to combat the competition is by attempting to reach out to potential visitors in places they haven’t had an opportunity to do so in previous years.
“We will do the tried and true traditional methods and we will also reach into some new markets,” Gendler said. “The plan changes throughout the year. It kind of gets set and we look at some opportunities that come up or new markets we start to see from our research but our job is to market the destination and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Gendler said occupancy for short-term rentals for the first months of the year has been solid thus far. In January, occupancy stood at over 54 percent, increasing to 74 percent for February. June’s projected occupancy is currently standing at 84 percent with July’s at 86 percent. August, September and October are all in the 50 percent range and she expects those numbers to tick up slightly from where they currently are.
According to Gendler, the biggest reason for the increase in occupancy during the winter months — or the “shoulder season” as it’s commonly known — is due to an uptick in sports tourism in the area.
“We’ve got baseball and softball tournaments, the NCAA beach volleyball, NAIA mens’ and womens’ track championships, NAIA soccer and then other events like the Shrimp Festival,” Gendler said. “It’s all of those things that have started to build our shoulder season.”
The increase in visitors year-round obviously has a huge impact on those with rental properties in the area. But another group of people has seen the positives the robust industry can provide, according to Gendler.
Due to the increase in demand, employers are now forced to not only bring on more workers, but to keep them around for longer periods of time as opposed to primarily working seasonally.
“It helps stabilize our businesses’ full-time workforce,” Gendler said. “They used to have to let people go, but now they don’t. Of course, we need more people in the summer because those are our busiest months, but that need for workers doesn’t decrease to nothing in those shoulder seasons so there’s two sides.”
Gendler said one way tourism figures to increase along the coast in the coming years is the implementation of commercial airline travel coming to the Gulf Shores International Airport.
Labeled as a “drive destination,” Gulf Shores and Orange Beach receive less than 5 percent of their visitors via flights. And while Gendler said she doesn’t expect that number to drastically increase, it will potentially open up gateways for people to travel in from locations such as Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City for weekend trips or shorter stays.
“That [airport] is going to be a game-changer for this area,” Gendler said. “It’ll change our occupancy for long weekends and that will bring us new markets, new people that come and visit here and go back home and say, ‘Oh, my gosh, you’ve got to go there.’”
Much like their coastal city counterparts across the mouth of Mobile Bay, Dauphin Island’s tourism industry has also been on the upswing recently.
Director of the South Mobile County Tourism Authority Stacy Wellborn said the island’s rental properties have seen a steady flow of bookings dating back to the pandemic and has continued through the early months of 2023.
“Tourism in Dauphin Island has been really strong for the past few years,” Wellborn said. “Most of our properties are full most of the year.”
Because the island doesn’t have a lot of hotels compared to Mobile, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, the numbers for occupancy aren’t readily available due to most rental properties being privately owned.
However, real estate companies on the island tell Wellborn properties are essentially full a majority of the year and rates have gone up, leading to more revenue for the community.
One area the island could look to incorporate more travel into its economy is the inclusion of short-term rental services such as Airbnb — a debate almost a year in the making.
“The council has been hosting a lot of conversations about how to handle the short-term Airbnb-type rentals,” Wellborn said.
With a limited amount of space to work with and two competing cities just across the bay, officials with Dauphin Island have been working on different ways to enhance its beaches and the tourism experience.
According to Wellborn, the town has invested in major renovations to the three major beaches located on the east, central and western ends of the Island. Additionally, the Dauphin Island Sea Lab was recently designated “Alabama’s Aquarium” by the State Legislature, something Wellborn believes gives the area a boost.
While the area may not have attractions such as mini-golf or theme parks, what separates the island from other beach destinations in the state, Wellborn said, is the exclusive feel the area can provide to those seeking a more relaxed getaway.
“The attraction to Dauphin Island is that it is smaller, family-friendly and it’s the kind of place you want to come and don’t want to leave,” Wellborn said. “We don’t have bumper cars, rollercoasters and shopping malls. But people can come here and ride bikes, paddleboard, walk through the bird sanctuary and get a little bit of everything without the crowds and traffic.”
