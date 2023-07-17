While the Summer Olympics may be less than a year away, one local brewery wasted no time in bringing home some hardware of their own.
Downtown Mobile’s Braided River Brewery won gold and silver medals from the U.S. Open Beer Championship on Monday, July 10. Braided River was the only brewery from Alabama to be awarded medals in the competition.
Taking place in Oxford, Ohio, the 15th annual competition saw more than 9,000 beers representing more than 170 styles awarded gold, silver and bronze medals in 147 properties. Braided River was awarded a gold medal for the seasonal New Wave pilsner in the International Style Lager/Pilsner, New Zealand Lager category and a silver medal for its seasonal Mutual Friends sour brown ale in the Wine Barrel-Aged Beer category.
“We’ve always prided ourselves on making first-class beer and are super honored to have received national recognition for it,” Braided River owner and head brewer David Nelson said. “With a field as competitive as the U.S. Open, it takes a lot of hard work and attention to detail to bring home medals. Our brewing team, especially Blake Yerkes, has put in the work to make sure our fans always get the best version of our beers.”
Brewing since 2020, Braided River currently has both award-winning beers, along with more than a dozen others, on tap at the brewery’s taproom at 420 St. Louis Street.
Nelson said he and his team made a few tweaks to its New Age beer to make it have more of a “summer” feel. Those tweaks led it to bringing home a gold medal.
“New Wave is a great example of the way we meld traditional styles with modern practices,” Nelson said. “We started with a Czech pils[ner] and added New Zealand hops to put a tropical spin on a refreshing classic. It’s the perfect summer beer for the Gulf Coast because it’s crisp and packs a ton of flavor.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.