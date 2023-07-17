Braided River
By Gabriel Tynes

While the Summer Olympics may be less than a year away, one local brewery wasted no time in bringing home some hardware of their own.

Downtown Mobile’s Braided River Brewery won gold and silver medals from the U.S. Open Beer Championship on Monday, July 10. Braided River was the only brewery from Alabama to be awarded medals in the competition.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

brady@lagniappemobile.com

