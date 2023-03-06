Prosecutors’ failure to disclose surveillance video evidence to defense attorneys will not result in a mistrial in the reckless indifference murder case of Dr. Jonathan Naklha, Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Ben Brooks ruled Monday, but it will stall the trial.
Defense attorneys Richard Jaffe and Dennis Knizley were given extra time to “investigate” after prosecutors presented them with the almost seven-hour video after the trial had begun. Brooks delayed continuing testimony until Thursday at 9 a.m.
At issue for Nakhla’s defense team is whether the video in question has the potential to show actions by a second driver near the scene of the wreck that could call into question the former neurosurgeon's culpability in the Aug. 1, 2020 crash that killed 24-year-old University of South Alabama medical student Samantha Thomas, Knizley argued. The video shows footage from three angles from hallways inside the beltline Comfort Inn and outside of the building, where the wreck is visible. Assistant District Attorney Ashley Rich said she didn’t know about the video and wasn’t going to use it.
Knizley argued his team should have more time to talk to witnesses and investigate what might have happened inside the hotel rooms before the wreck. The defense has claimed in its opening arguments that Chris Davis cut Nakhla off prior to the wreck. Prosecutors claim Davis was in the Comfort Inn parking lot when the crash occurred.
Knizley argued the defense’s whole case hinges on whether or not they can prove to the jury the second driver either caused the crash or significantly contributed to it. Knizely said in order to properly accomplish that goal Brooks should declare a mistrial, which was denied.
The defense presented in open court a recorded conversation between private investigator Michael Golson and a crash witness named Kobe Matthews. Davis came to the hotel to spend time with Kobe Matthews, Harry Matthews and others, as part of what Kobe Matthews called a “get together” the night of the Nakhla wreck.
In the recorded conversation, Matthews claims Davis thought the convertible in the wreck belonged to Harry Matthews, a cousin of Kobe Matthews. The conversation, Knizley said, impeaches Davis as a witness because it’s different from what Davis said on the witness stand Friday.
While not granting a mistrial, Brooks did put the blame for not disclosing the video’s existence on prosecutors and agreed to allow defense attorneys extra time to prepare for witness testimony, given that they had spent the weekend preparing for a hearing on the motion for a mistrial.
Rich argued and Brooks seemed to agree that defense attorneys could’ve used other evidence, including police-worn body camera footage from Mobile Police Department Det. David McCullough, which showed many of the men who participated at the party in the Comfort Inn. When asked by Brooks, Knizley said the defense team did not interview Harry Matthews or others shown on the body camera footage.
Rich also argued evidence suggests Davis only showed up at the “get together” after the accident occurred and there’s no evidence he was “under the influence.” When Golson asks Kobe Matthews in the recorded conversation played in open court if Davis appeared to have been drinking, the friend said “no.”
When the jury is called back on Thursday testimony is expected to continue. Davis, Harry Matthews and others will be called upon to testify no earlier than Monday, March 13, Brooks said, in order to give defense attorneys more time to investigate.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
