BCBC bridge
By Gabriel Tynes

Three days of argument in Montgomery Circuit Court ended with a defendant dismissed and a hearing concerning a temporary restraining order continued to April in the Baldwin County Bridge Company’s (BCBC) ongoing lawsuit against Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) Director John Cooper.

The October suit alleged Cooper abused his position as director of ALDOT and tried to manipulate BCBC out of business over a new, toll-free Intracoastal Waterway crossing set to go up roughly one mile from the existing toll bridge.

