Three days of argument in Montgomery Circuit Court ended with a defendant dismissed and a hearing concerning a temporary restraining order continued to April in the Baldwin County Bridge Company’s (BCBC) ongoing lawsuit against Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) Director John Cooper.
The October suit alleged Cooper abused his position as director of ALDOT and tried to manipulate BCBC out of business over a new, toll-free Intracoastal Waterway crossing set to go up roughly one mile from the existing toll bridge.
According to their complaint, BCBC wants the court to prevent ALDOT from building the proposed bridge and be reimbursed for damages they perceive Cooper and ALDOT have caused to their business.
Scott Bridge Inc. joined the suit in November because BCBC said ALDOT contracted the Opelika company to build the rival bridge. BCBC alleged Scott Bridge “is proceeding to construct a new bridge even though this matter is before this Honorable Court.”
BCBC’s attorneys argued the court should grant an injunction against building the bridge and award damages to the plaintiff.
On Feb. 24, Montgomery Circuit Court Judge Jimmy Pool dismissed Scott Bridge from the case because the company is not a necessary party to BCBC’s complaint against Cooper.
“Plaintiff Baldwin County Bridge’s claims for bad faith/permanent injunction and inverse condemnation do not purport on their face to bring claims against Scott Bridge,” Pool wrote. “Complete relief can be accorded as to those claims between Baldwin County Bridge and defendant John Cooper.”
He also ordered Friday’s hearing for a temporary restraining order be continued on Wednesday, April 19, and Friday, April 21, if needed, because “at the end of the day, the parties were still presenting evidence.”
These hearings come after Cooper’s attorneys secured an emergency motion to stay from the Alabama Supreme Court. On Jan. 30 Pool ordered Cooper to turn over records of communication between him and his staff and between him and Governor Kay Ivey’s chiefs of staff, Steve Pelham, Jo Bonner and Liz Filmore.
Cooper subsequently filed a writ of mandamus saying such communications are inadmissible in discovery because they are part of “executive and deliberative process privileges.”
“If every email or text message discussing progress of negotiations and exchanged between ALDOT and Baldwin County Bridge Company, and recommendations from Director Cooper and the Governor’s Office is a potential item of discovery and front page news, as Director Cooper notes in his affidavit in support of the instant response, the ability of the Director and his staff to engage in ‘frank and open internal communications’ on such significant transportation projects will become practically nonexistent,” attorney Ed Haden wrote to the court. “That fact tips the scales of the common-law balancing test in favor of nondisclosure, regardless of the purported seriousness of the litigation at hand or the plaintiff’s ability to obtain the requested information by other means.”
The court said Thursday that while justices granted Cooper’s motion to stay, his writ of mandamus is still processing and a date has not been set for it on the court’s calendar.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
