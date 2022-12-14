Thunderstorms likely. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Bonuses for retirees might seem like a slam dunk vote of approval for any politician. But one local mayor is standing in opposition to them for retirees in his city’s system and the decision has garnered the attention of one of the largest financial institutions in the state.
In his monthly newsletter, Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) President David Bronner expressed his displeasure with the decision by some local government officials to deny bonuses to their retirees. Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon was one of the officials referenced who opposed the bonuses being handed out to retirees.
In April, bonuses granted by the Alabama Legislature were handed out to all retired public education and state employees. In addition to the bonuses for those employees, the Legislature also approved bonuses for retirees whose employers participate in the RSA, but the decision to award the bonuses was left up to each city, county or commission, among other entities, to decide. Those bonuses were scheduled to be paid out in October.
“We are happy that most retirees have received or will receive a bonus this year,” Bronner wrote. “We regret that some of our participants did not receive a bonus because their former employers chose to fund other interests or projects. … Remember that when these local politicians want your vote.”
While Orange Beach wasn’t the only city in the state electing to not give out bonuses to retirees, Kennon’s comments at a City Council meeting echoed all the way to Montgomery and the ears of the RSA.
In the letter, Bronner singled out Kennon’s comments — “RSA is a casino betting the house’s money” — which were made during an Orange Beach City Council meeting where he opposed the bonuses being approved.
“Obviously, the mayor does not understand how defined benefit pension systems work, nor does he understand the public employees’ bonus only costs a mere one-time total of $35,692 for Orange Beach, and these are the people who made Orange Beach a great destination. The mayor is operating in a fog,” Bronner wrote.
Bronner also calls out Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle who was also in opposition to the bonuses, but was ultimately overruled by the City Council.
Bronner continued on to state that during the time RSA owned Raycom, RSA used millions of dollars to advertise and support Alabama’s beaches, including Orange Beach.
“During all this time, the RSA has used tens of millions of dollars in ad time that advertised and supported all the businesses of our beautiful beaches,” Bronner wrote. “The RSA has supported Orange Beach, and Orange Beach should support RSA’s retirees.”
Kennon said the decision was made to only give bonuses to current employees and the reasoning was shared by and agreed with by all council members in Orange Beach.
“Our retirees are very important and we greatly appreciate them,” Kennon said. “But philosophically, our commitment is to our current employees. And that money was better spent giving our current employees a bonus.”
As for the “playing with house money” comment, Kennon said the comment was intended as a joke, but claimed Bronner’s sense of humor doesn’t match up with his own.
“That was just an off-the-cuff remark but apparently he [Bronner] doesn’t have a sense of humor about it,” Kennon said. “We worked very hard to create an environment our retirees can enjoy, and I hope RSA has done the same.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
