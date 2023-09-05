Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Johana Bucci announced Tuesday morning her plans to seek a place on the county’s district court in March. She is the first candidate for the new judgeship the Legislature added earlier this year.
“I have served the citizens of Mobile County as a prosecutor my entire career, and my goal is to continue honorably serving our community from the bench,” Bucci said in a statement. “My mission is simple: Keep violent and repeat offenders off our streets. With your help and support, we will be able to do just that.”
The Mobile native oversees the prosecution of all adult-victim sexual assault cases in Mobile County as the leader of the D.A.’s Sexual Assault Response Team (SART), and serves with the Mobile County Domestic Violence Task Force, according to a statement.
Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch has endorsed her candidacy, along with former sheriff Sam Cochran and former district attorney Ashley Rich, the statement reads. Bucci volunteers as a mentor through the Big Brothers, Big Sisters Program of South Alabama, and is a board member for a handful of nonprofits, including the Alabama Coalition Against Rape.
Bucci will be on the ballot as a Republican in March.
