Johana Bucci

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Johana Bucci

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Johana Bucci announced Tuesday morning her plans to seek a place on the county’s district court in March. She is the first candidate for the new judgeship the Legislature added earlier this year.

“I have served the citizens of Mobile County as a prosecutor my entire career, and my goal is to continue honorably serving our community from the bench,” Bucci said in a statement. “My mission is simple: Keep violent and repeat offenders off our streets. With your help and support, we will be able to do just that.”

