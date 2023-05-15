Almost 100 years after the Army-Navy Mothers’ League helped open it, another group of ladies stood with Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson in an improved Memorial Park to unveil a bronze bugler statue on the site.
Just like their predecessors, who spent eight years raising money to get the park off the ground in 1926, the Mobile Center of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America spent the same amount of time raising more than 10 times the funds to help refurbish the park, member Cammie Israel said.
“It’s almost like it has come full circle,” she said. “The first group worked eight years to raise $20,000 and we started eight years ago.”
The Dames raised a total of $250,000 to refurbish the memorial, redo the fountain, erect the bugler statue, and add gravel-laden walking paths throughout the site, Stimpson said. The city tossed in another $120,000 toward the effort to make the second-largest World War I memorial park in the state more visible.
Speaking of the statue itself, created by local sculptor Casey Downing, Stimpson said the bugler is perfect for the location.
“It was very important to put the bugler here as part of this park,” he said.
Downing recalled going to Stimpson’s office to suggest ideas for the statue. He had initially told them a WWI soldier, or “doughboy,” but added the bugle later. The work took him about six months, he said, but he didn’t keep great track of the time he spent on it.
“I don’t know how long it took because I’m always working on two or three things at a time,” he said. “I’m afraid to find out because I’m worried I’m working at less than minimum wage.”
Downing is a prolific local sculptor whose work can be seen all over the city, including at the Mobile Regional Airport.
Jacob Laurence, a project manager with the city, was integral in helping the women’s group see their vision through. He credited the Colonial Dames for the work to improve the park and noted the similarities between their effort and the one started in 1917 to honor those 116 soldiers who died in what was then known as The Great War.
“Almost 10 years of fundraising and almost a century later, those sons will be remembered,” he said. “We carry you with us. You did not die in vain.”
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
