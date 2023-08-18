Crow and Burch

(Left to right) Former Mobile priest Alex Crow and Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch. Burch said Friday the Archdiocese of Mobile has not "gone above and beyond" in sharing information for MCSO's investigation.

As an ongoing investigation into whether former Mobile priest Alex Crow groomed female students continues, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said Friday the Archdiocese of Mobile has not “gone above and beyond” in sharing information.

“If we ask for something, they will typically provide it,” Burch said. “He’s disgraced the church, [and] I’d be going above and beyond to provide whatever, but that’s just me.”

