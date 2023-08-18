(Left to right) Former Mobile priest Alex Crow and Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch. Burch said Friday the Archdiocese of Mobile has not "gone above and beyond" in sharing information for MCSO's investigation.
As an ongoing investigation into whether former Mobile priest Alex Crow groomed female students continues, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said Friday the Archdiocese of Mobile has not “gone above and beyond” in sharing information.
“If we ask for something, they will typically provide it,” Burch said. “He’s disgraced the church, [and] I’d be going above and beyond to provide whatever, but that’s just me.”
But Burch said he suspects there are people inside the church who may know more than they are telling.
“We strongly believe there are a lot of other people that’s affiliated with the diocese that have a lot of information,” he said. “We’re just kind of at the mercy right now of either someone coming forward with some bombshell information or waiting on these subpoenaed records to come back.”
As of Friday, investigators do not have the results of those subpoenas. Gulf Coast Technology Center, a cooperative effort between local and federal law enforcement, is also still working on a MacBook computer Burch previously said neither Crow nor the young woman wanted investigators to have. Burch said Friday such analyses usually take between two and six weeks to complete.
He also said interviews with the young woman’s former classmates, parents and other members of Mobile’s Catholic community have so far not given investigators enough information to pursue criminal charges against Crow.
“We’ve been talking to some other individuals, but it just hasn’t gotten us to the point where we’re going to be able to charge anybody,” Burch said. “There’s a lot of little tidbits, but not enough to make an arrest.”
The Archdiocese of Mobile called Crow’s behavior “unbecoming of a priest” and “scandalous” in separate statements sent to reporters and members of the clergy, after announcing on July 26 the 30-year-old may no longer identify himself or work as a priest.
On Monday, MCSO released two letters Crow wrote before he left for Europe with the young woman. In one he left with Corpus Christi, Crow said he believed the Virgin Mary and Jesus told him and the young woman to leave Mobile. In another penned around Valentine’s Day, when investigators believe the young woman was still in high school, Crow confessed his love for her and their plans to move to Italy together. Burch told Lagniappe the pair are currently staying in Rome.
Former McGill students told Lagniappe Crow often lectured about demons and exorcisms in their theology classes, and took confession on campus after he became a priest in the summer of 2021. While McGill Principal Michelle Haas and McGill President the Rev. Bry Shields published a statement on Facebook saying Crow did not visit their school’s campus after 2021, former students said he was on campus up to the end of the spring semester in 2022.
