Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch believes the arrest of a local man highlights the statewide failure of Alabama’s judicial system.
Howard Marks Jr. was arrested Thursday evening at 8180 Boyce Drive in West Mobile.
Officers were originally searching for a different wanted suspect who owned a similar car to the one Marks was driving at the time. As the officers pursued the car, Marks was observed throwing bags containing heroin and fentanyl out of the car window. Marks was also found to be in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
Once officers pulled Marks over and made the arrest, a deputy with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office performed a field test on the substances. The officer became exposed after a car drove by and blew the fentanyl into his face, causing him to collapse.
In 2011, Marks was arrested and charged with robbery and manufacturing controlled substances. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison with a release date scheduled for 2035.
Despite his original sentence, Marks was released in early 2022.
At a press conference on Friday morning, Burch argued Marks should have never been on the streets in the first place.
“When someone is sentenced due to a violent crime, they should serve every damn day of that time because you’ve got a victim out there that expects justice,” Burch said.
The deputy was ultimately OK and was released from the hospital late last night. However, Burch said his frustrations stem beyond his own deputy’s situation.
“I’m frustrated my deputy was exposed, but this was in a residential area so any child could have been exposed to those drugs while they’re tossed out on the streets,” Burch said. “There was enough out there to where we had to call a hazmat team from the fire department to mitigate it. The rain saved us some but then some of it washed into the gutters on the street but it was in a residential area.”
Burch continued to state that despite Marks being a convicted felon, he did not show up in the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s prohibited persons database. The database, which was launched in conjunction with the state’s new permitless carry law, was intended to help officers quickly identify those legally prohibited from carrying firearms.
“This is the frustration we’ve expressed before,” Burch said. “We in law enforcement knew it wasn’t going to work as it was proposed.”
Another failure Burch acknowledged involved the state’s records system. Burch claimed the records for Marks’ previous arrests showed him being released from prison in April 2022, but the department of corrections had him being arrested for trafficking over $275,000 worth of marijuana just three months prior in January.
After Marks’ arrest in January, the Mobile County Probation and Parole office filed for revocation of his bond citing he was a problematic parolee. Burch said the revocation was denied by the state parole board.
“I would love an explanation as to why they felt like someone who hadn’t been paroled for a few months and then commits a Class A felony, and they refuse to revoke him because there’s really no reasonable explanation for that decision,” Burch said. “Use common sense. Treat these individuals as if it affects your family, don’t look at them as just a statistic or a number. Dig deep and see if that’s the kind of person you’d want to release next door to you.”
Burch cited bills proposed by local legislators as potentially providing hope for getting fentanyl off the streets and preventing more people from being exposed.
When it comes to what can be done about the fentanyl problem in Alabama, Burch took his suggestion a step further than legislative action.
“We all know the source is China and they send it to Mexico where the cartels produce it and send it over here,” Burch said. “I’ve talked to several people at the federal level and my personal belief is that we should declare war on the cartels and send drones over there and take care of them. Because we know where their labs are and where they’re operating. What they’ve done to us is an act of war with how many citizens they’ve killed.”
