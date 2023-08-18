Mobile Police Department reports from Thursday Aug. 17 and Friday, Aug. 18
Receiving Stolen Property
On Thursday, August 17, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m., officers observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the vicinity of Dauphin Island Parkway and Maryville Street. The officers activated their lights and sirens, and the driver stopped the vehicle. During the investigation, it was determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen from a rental company in Houston, Texas. Devonte Miller-Wilkes, 28, was arrested and transported to Metro Jail.
Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia
On Thursday, August 17, 2023, at approximately 9:10 p.m., officers were in the vicinity of the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue when they observed a subject engaging in a suspected drug transaction. Subsequently, the officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, and the driver stopped the vehicle. The man was taken into custody, and during a vehicle inventory, the officers discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Eric James, 39, was arrested.
Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Tampering with Evidence
On Friday, August 18, 2023, at approximately 2:10 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Bay Bridge Road. The driver complied with the stop, during which the officer detected a distinct odor of marijuana and observed visible drugs in plain view. The driver was arrested, and during a vehicle inventory, officers discovered additional drugs inside the vehicle. Dominique King, 24, was transported to Metro Jail.
Burglary, Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle, and Attempting to Elude
On Friday, August 18, 2023, at approximately 4:39 a.m., officers were in the vicinity of Old Shell Road and Alverson Road. When they observed a male subject tampering with the vehicle door handles in the parking lot of Atlantic Auto Sales. As the officers approached, the man ran away and was quickly apprehended. During the investigation, the officers discovered that the business had been unlawfully entered by the subject. Kenneth Nickles, 29, was arrested.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.