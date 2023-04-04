The fate of a burned Government Boulevard building led to a rules lesson for members of the Mobile City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday.
A nuisance abatement resolution to demolish a commercial structure at 4400 Government Boulevard failed after three of seven councilors abstained from a vote, despite pleas from District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds to allow the building in his area to go through the long demolition process.
District 6 Councilman Scott Jones, District 5 Councilman Joel Daves and District 1 Councilman Cory Penn all joined Reynolds in voting in favor of demolition. Council President C.J. Small, Council Vice President Gina Gregory and District 2 Councilman William Carroll all abstained. The vote failed, technically, on a 4-0 decision.
After a moment of confusion, Reynolds was advised by council attorney Michael Linder to suspend the rules and offer an amendment to the original resolution. Instead of putting the building through the demolition process, immediately, the amendment would delay a decision for 30 days. Typically, if an item fails the winning side must call for it to be reconsidered. In this case, since the abstentions counted toward a quorum and the item did not get the required five-vote supermajority, it failed. Despite confusion over which side could be considered the prevailing one, Linder said it would have to be one of the councilors who abstained. Since none of the three decided to reconsider the move, Reynolds had to suspend the rules to do it himself.
“This is a dangerous precedent to set,” Reynolds said following the vote. “I invite any councilor to see the impact the building is having on the community.”
Reynolds said the building in question has set vacant for a year or more and was open to squatters. He said “an encampment” started a fire in the structure to keep warm, which caused it to partially burn down.
“Citizens routinely call me about it,” Reynolds said.
What possibly gave other councilors pause about the demolition was an appeal for more time to work on it from the Rev. Charles Dent, PhD. Dent, clergy outreach coordinator for Veterans Recovery Resources, said the organization wants to use the building to continue to provide “wrap-around” services for those without homes and veterans. Specifically, Dent said the building’s proximity to Tillman’s Corner and the new VA hospital would help the organization reach out to more people in need of help.
“It’ll be designed to help people,” Dent said. “It’ll help the veteran community, as we continue to grow at VRR.”
David Daughenbaugh, the city’s director of municipal enforcement, said even if the council had voted to go forward with the demolition, it would take his office three to four months to get to a point where the building could come down.Burne
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
I'll bet they pay very little in property taxes as well. It seems folks with inherited properties just "sit on them" for any amount of time they please. No incentive to do otherwise.
