A downtown bar owner believes the city’s open container policy should be changed to better control what happens on the street, following a New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one and injured nine others.
Greg Loughlin, owner of Saddle Up Saloon on North Jackson Street, told members of the Mobile City Council during its regular Tuesday meeting that the hours the city allows open containers of alcohol to be consumed on downtown streets should end at 9 p.m. instead of midnight.
“There should be no drinking on the streets after 9 p.m.,” he said. “Mardi Gras parades are over by then. ArtWalk is over by then.”
When the entertainment district was created, and the subsequent open container law was released to coincide with it, Loughlin said, it was designed for patrons to go from one establishment to another with drinks in hand. However, it has morphed into a law that allows people to hang out downtown in their vehicles with their own alcohol.
Loughlin also criticized the city for its lack of police presence downtown. When he opened his business 11 years ago, Loughlin told councilors, there were officers walking downtown beats, officers on horseback and even officers on Segway scooters. Now, he said, he only sees officers working downtown during ArtWalk.
District 6 Councilman Scott Jones applauded Loughlin for his comments, adding that this is the time for these types of discussions.
“I would like to see these talks become normal with more downtown business owners getting involved,” he said. “Perception is reality.”
However, Jones doesn’t necessarily believe adding more police will solve the problem.
“There was a cop near where the incident happened,” he said. “It wouldn’t have mattered if we had 200 police there.
“This is a city issue,” Jones added. “We’ve got Mardi Gras and a major concert coming up. The opportunity is there for us to discuss these issues. We can’t police ourselves out of it.”
Following the meeting, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said his administration would take Loughlin’s recommendations to heart, just like those of other downtown business owners who spoke to him about similar issues on Thursday, Jan. 5. When asked specifically about whether the administration would look at changes to open container allowances, Stimpson said, “Yes.”
“We’re considering everything,” he told reporters. “We’ll take into account what they’re all saying and make additional plans.”
Stimpson also confirmed a shortage in Mobile police personnel to the tune of about 70 sworn officers. It’s an issue the administration keeps working on. He told reporters this month’s police academy class could graduate as many as 35 sworn officers. It would be the second class in a row with that many graduates, he said.
Stimpson said he understands how the shooting impacted the perception of safety downtown and he knows his words alone won’t change anyone’s mind about it.
“When you have an event like this it breaks public confidence,” he said. “You don’t regain that confidence by the mayor saying what we’re going to do. We have to have successful events.”
With that being said, Stimpson applauded the city’s efforts, especially in the second half of last year to reduce violent crime and homicides.
“I would tell you no other city could tell you they’ve cut down on violent crimes more than us,” he said. “That’s due to the continuation of Project Echo Stop.”
Project Echo Stop was a multi-tooled approach to stopping gun violence in the city. One of those tools was the installation of the ShotSpotter system.
Annexation
In other business, the council approved a contract for a third-party consultant to study the city’s plans for an upcoming annexation proposal. The council approved the contract between the city and PFM Group to validate the financial numbers related to the annexation of portions of West Mobile.
Councilors hope the validation brings more transparency and trust to the process, but the $55,000 contract was approved with no discussion from members. There was a robust discussion about the contract during the last council meeting.
Stand Up Mobile, a local voting rights group that was vocal during the redistricting debate, criticized the council vote. Among the group’s concerns is a lack of public knowledge about a proposed annexation plan.
“It is mind-boggling that the council today [would] approve this contract with no discussion,” a Stand Up Mobile statement read. “With more questions right now than answers, why engage a consulting firm? It is so of the utmost importance that we get this process right. That is … is thoughtful, inclusive and transparent. And, right now, it is anything but that.”
Board consultant
The Mobile City Council approved an $80,000 professional services contract with Minnikin Resources to study how various council-appointed and mayor-appointed boards operate. The boards the council and mayor’s office have agreed to start with are the board of Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex, the Tree Commission, the History Museum of Mobile Board, the Board of Commissioners for the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System, the Industrial Development Board and the Mobile Housing Board. Specifically, the consultant will work with the chairs of the boards to achieve best practices and better efficiency.
Sabrina Mass, a resident of Mobile, questioned spending $80,000 on a consultant to do this when the council could simply ask the boards about their functions and determine what best practices should be.
Councilors said this would be the first group of boards to undergo this sort of consultation. More could follow if this is successful. Jones voted against the consultant because the council wouldn’t consider adding the local mental health advisory board, or 310 Board, to the list of those meeting with the consultant.
