Greg loughlin at Council 2023

Greg Loughlin, owner of Saddle Up Saloon in downtown Mobile, speaks in favor of changes to the city's entertainment district after a New Year's Eve shooting killed one and injured nine others. 

A downtown bar owner believes the city’s open container policy should be changed to better control what happens on the street, following a New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one and injured nine others.

Greg Loughlin, owner of Saddle Up Saloon on North Jackson Street, told members of the Mobile City Council during its regular Tuesday meeting that the hours the city allows open containers of alcohol to be consumed on downtown streets should end at 9 p.m. instead of midnight.

