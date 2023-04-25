The newest candidate for the Mobile City Council District 6 seat is pro-annexation, but believes his area’s representative should be in place before councilors vote on it.
Kyle Callaghan, a retired law enforcement officer, said he believes in growing the city, but thinks District 6 should have a say in which annexation map is selected.
“Otherwise District 6 doesn’t have a voice,” he said.
All four maps presented to council by Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration show the largest amount of population being added into District 6, if a referendum is successful.
“We need to grow the city,” he said. “I’m 100 percent behind Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s agenda.”
At a press conference Tuesday, Callaghan said he wants to use his 30 years of experience in law enforcement to help improve the lives of those living in District 6. Aside from annexation, Callaghan said he would work to improve congestion along Airport Boulevard and work on other infrastructure needs in the area.
“We live in a beautiful city,” he said. “Everything is at our footsteps. It’s a beautiful city but we need to improve it.”
Callaghan joins Josh Woods as the first two candidates to verbally declare for the seat left vacant by the sudden resignation of Councilman Scott Jones. Woods lost to Jones in a runoff election during the 2021 election. While Callaghan admits to endorsing Woods early on in that previous race, he said he eventually backed and ultimately voted for Jones.
“Josh is a fine young man,” Callaghan said.
Official qualifying for the campaign will open June 6 and close June 20. The special election will take place on July 25. A runoff will take place on Aug. 22.
Standing behind Callaghan was former Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich. The candidate touted her as an endorsement. He said there would be more endorsements to come. As Callaghan greeted people following his press conference Tuesday, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine gave the candidate his endorsement as well.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
