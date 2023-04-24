Retired state law enforcement officer Kyle Callaghan will announce his run for City Council District 6 at a press conference following Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting.
In a statement, Callaghan announced the press conference, but did not elaborate on his plans. Callaghan has announced the run on Facebook.
“For the past 40 years, I have worked hard in numerous civic, nonprofit charitable organizations promoting our great city,” he wrote in a Facebook announcement. “I have worked tirelessly for the past 30 years keeping our streets and neighborhoods safe in the city, county, and in our nation. If I am elected by the citizens of District 6, I will continue to work hard in keeping Mobile a better place [to] live, to raise a family, and to do business in Mobile.”
Callaghan joins Josh Woods as candidates expected to run for the seat left vacant by the resignation of Councilman Scott Jones. Woods lost in a runoff election with Jones during the 2021 election. Callaghan did not run at that time.
Qualifying for the election will open June 6 and close on June 20, City Clerk Lisa Carroll Lambert said. If needed, a runoff election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
