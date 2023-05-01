District 6 City Council candidate Kyle Callaghan has received two more endorsements this week, his campaign announced in a statement.
In addition to former Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich, which Callaghan announced last week at a campaign kickoff press conference, his campaign has also been endorsed by Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and former Mobile City Council President Reggie Copeland. The endorsements add “momentum” to the campaign, Callaghan said in a statement.
“I am humbled and honored to have the support of these three leaders who have served our community with distinction,” Callaghan said. “Their endorsement is a testament to my commitment to making Mobile a better and safer place to live, work, and raise a family.”
In the campaign statement, Rich credited Callaghan with making “our community safer” as an “outstanding investigator.”
“I am proud to endorse him for City Council, District 6,” Rich said of Callaghan in the statement. “He has the experience, knowledge, and dedication to make Mobile a better place to live.”
Copeland, who served on the city council for 28 years, cited Callaghan’s “dedication” to the community in his endorsement.
“I have known the Callaghan Family all my life, particularly Kyle Callaghan,” Copeland said in a statement. He helped me during my first campaign for City Council. I have watched Kyle throughout his law enforcement career, military career, and serving our community promoting the City of Mobile. Mobile is in Kyle’s heart; you can see it. I am proud to endorse Kyle Callaghan for City Council District 6.”
Burch also endorsed Callaghan, highlighting his work in law enforcement.
“I had the pleasure of working with Kyle Callaghan at the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office,” Burch said in the statement. “Kyle took pride in his work, especially during his time as a Task Force Agent with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). We executed many search warrants together and took a lot of drugs off our streets. Kyle has the demeanor and patience to make a productive city councilman for District 6.”
Callaghan recently entered the race to replace Scott Jones, who abruptly resigned last month. Callaghan and Josh Woods are the only two candidates to announce for the special election. With more than a month to go before qualifying begins, on June 6, more candidates are expected in the coming weeks.
The election will take place in July, with a runoff, if needed, slated for late August.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
