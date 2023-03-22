St. Patrick Catholic School will soon be under new leadership as the Archdiocese of Mobile Office of Catholic Schools announced a new principal.
Gabriel Campbell will take over as the principal of St. Patrick, starting his tenure in the 2023-24 school year. He will succeed Margaret Harte – who held the position since 1992 – and is retiring at the end of the current school year.
Harte was the last remaining member of the Union of the Presentation Sisters who have ministered at the school since its founding in 1979.
Campbell has taught in Catholic schools since 2015 and currently works as a middle school math and science teacher at St. Benedict Catholic School in Elberta. He also taught middle school students in Mobile and Washington state before taking his current position in Baldwin County.
Receiving a bachelor’s degree in teaching from Seattle University in 2014, Campbell went on to receive two master’s degrees from the University of Portland in 2017 and the University of Notre Dame in 2022.
“Sr. Margaret has been such an incredible blessing to St. Patrick School and Parish,” St. Patrick Parish Pastor Jim Morrison said in a statement. “It is hard to close this chapter of our school with Sr. Margaret and the Presentation Sisters. Nobody will ever replace Sr. Margaret and the gift that she has been to our school, but I am confident that Gabriel will be able to lead our school into our next chapter.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
