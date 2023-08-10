After more than a month of delays due to scoring issues, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission re-awarded licenses to 24 statewide businesses looking to get the new industry underway.
Thursday’s vote by the commission to allow businesses to legally cultivate, process, transport, test and sell medical cannabis follows a similar vote in June that opened the door to legal challenges from a number of unhappy applicants.
Like last time, Loxley’s Flowerwood Medical Cannabis LLC was awarded one of five integrated facility licenses. Those licenses allow the company to handle all aspects of the industry, from cultivation and processing to selling in a dispensary. Southeast Cannabis Company in Theodore was also awarded an integrated license.
“As one of only two minority firms selected by the commission, we are grateful to have been awarded an integrated facility license at today’s meeting,” Southeast Cannabis Company CEO Oliver Washington IV said in a statement. “As a fourth generation African American farmer from Theodore, Alabama, I could not be more proud of the opportunity our group has been afforded today. Alabama put forth a most rigorous competition seeking expert review from independent firms and universities. Having been selected in both the initial award and today in the second review we have hope that we can now move the focus to operations and serving the patients. The families in Alabama who need these treatments are the ones losing out in the delayed process."
In addition to the local companies winning licenses, Sustainable Alabama LLC was also approved for one, as was TheraTrue and Insa Alabama LLC.
Local companies were also represented in the cultivation license awards. Gulf Shore Remedies in Baldwin County was once again awarded a license to grow cannabis for medical use. Mobile County’s Pure by Sirmon Farms was also awarded a cultivator license. In addition to the local winners, Blackberry Farms LLC, I Am Farms, Greenway Botanicals, CRC of Alabama and Twisted Herb were also awarded growing licenses.
As for processors, Enchanted Green, 1819 Labs, Organic Harvest and Jasper Development Group were all awarded licenses.
The commission awarded four dispensary licenses, which will allow patients with a prescription to buy cannabis. The licenses were awarded to: Yellowhammer Medical Dispensaries LLC, CCS of Alabama, RJK Holdings LLC and Statewide Property Holdings Al, LLC.
Commission Vice-Chairman Dr. Sam Blakemore said the dispensaries chosen all had a pharmacist involved in some aspect of the plan. Having a pharmacist involved, he said, would create “good workflow” and help to ensure “product safety.”
“We must ensure the safety of Alabamians,” he said. “Pharmacists help ensure safety.”
The commission awarded licenses to four secure transport companies, including Tyler Van Lines, International Communications, LLC, Alabama Secure Transport and XLCR.
Certus Laboratories was awarded a state testing lab license from the commission.
Newly elected commission Chairman Rex Vaughn said those who weren’t awarded licenses could have another opportunity to apply in the future.
