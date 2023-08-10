INSIDE COVER_Medical Cannabis 4_06.14.23.jpg

After more than a month of delays due to scoring issues, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission re-awarded licenses to 24 statewide businesses looking to get the new industry underway.

Thursday’s vote by the commission to allow businesses to legally cultivate, process, transport, test and sell medical cannabis follows a similar vote in June that opened the door to legal challenges from a number of unhappy applicants.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

