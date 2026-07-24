Featured ‘Cannonball run’ stops at Gulf Shores airport BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 24, 2026 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Shown is an image of a cannonball from Fort Morgan Provided by TSA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Security agents at the Gulf Shores International airport didn’t really know what to do when they found a set of 19th-century cannonballs in a passengers’ bags. Turns out, the Civil War-era ammunition came just down the way from Fort Morgan where they had previously been stolen. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. 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