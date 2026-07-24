Fort Morgan cannonball

Shown is an image of a cannonball from Fort Morgan

 Provided by TSA

Security agents at the Gulf Shores International airport didn’t really know what to do when they found a set of 19th-century cannonballs in a passengers’ bags. 

Turns out, the Civil War-era ammunition came just down the way from Fort Morgan where they had previously been stolen.

You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335

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