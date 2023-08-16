Business along Alabama’s Gulf Coast is booming and the impact has reached all the way to Washington D.C.
Speaking at the Mobile Chamber of Commerce’s Forum Alabama, U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Mobile, addressed almost 250 local business leaders about the work being done in the area as well as what the future holds on the federal side of things.
“Business in Mobile is doing very well,” Carl said. “In my small part of the world, I do as much as I can on the D.C. side, whether it’s Austal shipbuilding, Airbus or the ship channel.”
Carl said the region has been on the brink of an economic boom for years. But thanks to the advances with certain entities like Austal — which has now expanded its services to include the building of submarine parts — the economic sector in Mobile is peaking.
“From a business standpoint, we’ve got a lot of international businesses looking this way,” Carl said. “It’s always seemed to be on the verge of exploding and I think right now we’re seeing it explode.”
A member of the House Appropriations Committee, Carl told business leaders the main focus heading into the next session is to cut back on federal spending. He said there are 12 packages the committee has put together, most with reduced budgets compared to recent years.
However, Carl said given the slim majority Republicans hold in the U.S. House of Representatives, getting those packages passed through is easier said than done. He added some Republicans want a shutdown just for the sake of doing so, further complicating matters.
“We’re going to try and get all 12 of those bills passed but it’s going to be a challenge,” Carl said. “We vote along such narrow party lines now that if we lose 5 votes, we can’t get anything passed.”
In a rare comment of unity, Carl suggested both Republicans and Democrats will need to work together in order to move things forward in his third year as a federal legislator.
“We’re currently trying to work with — and we should be — trying to work with our Democrat colleagues across the aisle if we can get those five votes,” Carl said. “Everything’s not set up for Republicans to run everything and it’s not set up so the Democrats run everything. It’s set up so we can get together and share ideas and come up with the best between the two.”
Carl mostly stayed on the topic of unity when it came to solving issues along the Alabama coast. However, he did take a bit of a parting shot at the Biden administration over its policies when it comes to natural resources and oil drilling.
“This administration has certainly been a challenge for me,” “Carl said. “On natural resources, it’s been tough to sit there in the minority and make arguments for why we want to lease oil clients out in the Gulf, and my voice is not being heard.”
Toward the end of his speech, Carl vowed to take action against an endangered animal species in an effort to improve the tourism and housing industry on Alabama’s beaches.
Carl told business leaders he will attempt to get the Alabama Beach Mouse taken off the endangered list to lessen the burden on condo developers on the environmental side.
The mouse has been on the list since 1985 and Carl believes the population has rebounded to the point its status on the list is no longer needed.
“The environmental side of the condo adds 40 percent to the cost of the condo. A rat,” Carl said. “The state of Alabama has more endangered species than any other state in the nation and no one ever goes back to check and see if they have rejuvenated from the efforts we’ve managed to put into place.”
