As politicians gear up to reconvene for another session in the U.S. Congress next month, South Alabama’s representative has set his sights on cutting spending, bipartisanship and declaring war on a mouse.
Speaking at the Mobile Chamber of Commerce’s Forum Alabama Wednesday, Aug. 16, U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Mobile, told business leaders as he makes his way back to Washington, D.C., he intends to take action against the Alabama beach mouse’s status on the endangered species list.
The beach mouse was first introduced to the list in 1985 and its natural habitat zone encompasses most of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Carl believes the species’ population has reached a high enough number to merit its removal as endangered. He said the mouse poses a serious economic issue to beach real estate developers.
“The environmental side of the condo adds 40 percent to the cost of the condo. A rat,” Carl said. “The state of Alabama has more endangered species than any other state in the nation and no one ever goes back to check and see if they have rejuvenated from the efforts we’ve managed to put into place.”
While it remains to be seen if any other legislators will back him up on his plans — with California Senator and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy claiming the mouse was “cute,” according to Carl — wildlife officials are throwing a bit of cold water on the accusations from the congressman.
Bill Lynn serves as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) recovery and permitting lead for the beach mouse and deals with the species on an almost daily basis, working with developers along the Gulf Coast to make sure everything is environmentally up to par before construction begins.
Lynn said he couldn’t put an exact total on the amount of mice currently in existence due to its population being “cyclic.” However, he noted, the numbers suggest the species is “stable.” He said the mouse should remain on the endangered list for the time being while also suggesting it could be “downlisted” to a less-severe category in the future.
Lynn said the primary reason for leaving the beach mouse on the list stems from ongoing threats it faces from real estate development and hurricanes.
When Hurricane Ivan struck the area in 2004, Lynn said around 95 percent of the primary and secondary dunes where the mice live were lost. He said Alabama’s Gulf Coast is “overdue” for a hurricane similar to Ivan and the constant threat prevents the mouse from being taken off the list.
“When a hurricane comes, it can affect the entire range of the ABM in just one storm,” Lynn said. “If the habitat is in good shape, the mice do really well.”
As for Carl’s claims about the mouse being a large problem for developers, Lynn disputed the notion, saying he didn’t know where Carl’s “40 percent” information came from. Lynn said FWS has never denied a permit and the relationship with developers in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach has been highly productive. In fact, Lynn said, many developers will start an association and charge condo owners a yearly fee of approximately $200, which goes toward maintenance for habitats like that of the beach mouse.
“They [developers] have been very gracious to us and they’ve worked with us very hard on attempting to get to recovery where we could potentially remove them from the list,” Lynn said. “None of the developers I’ve talked with said this is a big economic hindrance to them.”
While Carl and others seeking to remove an animal from the endangered species list can file a formal request to do so, certain steps need to be taken before it can happen.
FWS must first determine the species no longer faces certain threats, which takes into consideration factors such as population sizes and the stability of habitats. From there, FWS seeks out comments and reviews from experts from other federal agencies, state biologists and the general public before making a decision.
Spokeswoman Denise Rowell said FWS conducts a review of the list every five years. During the process, scientists take into account populations, threats to the species and peer reviews. The last beach mouse review came in 2019, which recommended the species’ status remain unchanged, leaving it listed as endangered.
As for Carl’s assertion that no one “goes back to check” to see if population numbers have bounced back, Rowell also disputes this claim, citing multiple “success stories” about endangered species no longer in need of being listed after scientists observed a rebound in population, such as the Eastern indigo snake, snail darter and Tulotoma snail.
On Tuesday, Aug. 22, FWS announced several species including the Pristine crayfish, Tennessee heelsplitter and Georgia blind salamander were determined not to be at risk of extinction and do not warrant a continued listing under the Endangered Species Act.
Rowell told Lagniappe the department is currently discussing how to conserve species like the beach mouse with other legislators such as U.S. Senator Katie Britt and would love to take the opportunity to explore the situation with Carl.
“The Alabama beach mouse plays a significant role in our coastal ecosystem,” Rowell wrote in an email. “I would like to say we would welcome a meeting with Congressman Carl to clarify any questions he may have about the Alabama beach mouse or the Endangered Species Act in general. We welcome this type of dialogue.”
