Former Mobile priest Alex Crow expressed views about demons and mysticism considered outside the mainstream of contemporary Catholicism, but his practice of the Traditional Latin Mass, a service of the Catholic Church largely sidelined in the 1960s, situates him in a larger conflict in the Church today where a faction of the faithful want to see the old ways made supreme again.
Weeks after the Most Rev. Thomas Rodi, archbishop of Mobile, ordained the then-28-year-old deacon to the priesthood in June 2021, Crow learned to perform the Traditional Latin Mass at the City of St. Jude Catholic Church in Montgomery, according to a post by Catholic TV program “Extraordinary Faith” on Facebook. In that form of worship, the service is conducted in Latin, the priest does not face the congregation and congregants, also called the laity, receive the Eucharist directly in their mouths while kneeling.
Catholics around the world participated in the Traditional Latin Mass every time they went to church as the only form of the rite until the Second Vatican Council, also known as Vatican II, recommended priests hold services in the language their parishioners understand, and provide them a more direct way to be involved in the faith going forward through the 1960s.
Scholars of Catholicism agreed the question of whether the Mass should be observed in the traditional Latin way or in the Vatican II way has become an issue in the Church and in politics today. Proponents of the Traditional Latin Mass view it as the proper way to worship that should be totally reinstated over the current form of the rite that came after Vatican II.
Pope John XXIII ordered the world’s bishops to come together from 1962 to 1965 and discuss how the Catholic Church can be relevant in a world that survived two global conflicts, progressed science and lived under the threat of nuclear annihilation, University of New Hampshire sociology professor Michele Dillon, Ph.D., said.
Rather than leaving the laity “standing there and kneeling” in the Traditional Latin Mass, Dillon said, Vatican II created “a more participative structure” in which the congregation could understand the prayers and service in the language they speak every day.
“That sort of shift was to really capture this notion that the people matter,” Dillon said. “One of the big transformative effects of Vatican II was to give full notice and account to the role of the laity in the everyday life of the Church, and in bringing their own Catholicism into the modern world.”
In her opinion, Vatican II asked Catholics to take their faith more seriously and to engage with it beyond the boundaries of rituals. What emerged from Vatican II, Dillon said, was “a more reflective Catholic” who still respected the Latin tradition while being more focused on what Catholicism requires of its faithful.
“Catholic theology is a living theology,” Dillon said. “It’s not locked up in a box and immune to reality. The point of being Catholic is you have to engage in the public world.”
Surveys of Catholics reveal that most people continue attending Mass because they value the sacraments and the sense of community the Church provides, she said.
“In that sense, one could argue the post-Vatican II shifts have made the Church a more accessible place,” Dillon said. “More accessible theologically to people, but also in terms of everyday participation and community with other fellow Catholics.”
Louisiana State University religious studies professor Lauren Griffin, Ph.D., said Catholics interested in the Traditional Latin Mass tend to be more theologically and politically conservative. Some believers tend to also demonstrate an interest in spiritual warfare. That mixture of traditional Catholicism and charismatic elements earned them the moniker “tradismatics” on social media, she said.
“I’m noticing it’s not old people like my 91-year-old grandma who yearn for a Latin Mass,” Griffin said. “It’s young people like myself who weren’t even close to being around.”
A return to pre-Vatican II traditions is a way someone can identify themself as being against contemporary society and its issues, she said, comparing it to the “Make America Great Again” slogan.
Griffin said the movement among young people for traditional Catholicism is “a perceived trend” in the Catholic Church that has caught the attention of the Vatican.
“It’s a little bit of reaction to modernity, a little bit of a disillusionment with our current state,” she said.
From his studio in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Timothy Gordon expresses his traditional Catholic perspective in a tri-weekly podcast, books and lessons. On a handful of episodes of “Rules for Retrogrades” uploaded to YouTube since 2022, Gordon explained why young people are embracing the Traditional Latin Mass — which he refers to as the TLM — and why it is better than the modern version of the rite, called the Novus Ordo. Gordon did not return a request for comment.
In an episode streamed in December 2022, Gordon described himself as “a TLM supremacist,” and said the Novus Ordo “needs to go away.”
“We agree which one needs to go away, the one with no enthusiasm, the one with no tradition, the one with no heart, the one with no life, the Novus Ordo,” he said. “Some of you guys call it the ‘Bogus Ordo.’ I don’t join you there, I just say it’s a pretty fakin’ gay way to spend the first part of your Sunday, most of the time. Basically, it puts you in a weird, corny mood if you have to go to a Novus Ordo.”
Gordon said the Traditional Latin Mass saw “a new kind of golden era” under Pope Benedict XVI, but Benedict’s moves in favor of the Mass have been attacked by Pope Francis, who Gordon compared to an “abusive stepfather [who] beat the hell out of all the good things that were flowering.”
Months later, Gordon spoke to former Mobile seminarian Andrew Wentworth, a friend and compatriot of Crow’s, who said the Archdiocese of Mobile ended his priestly studies in April 2023 after Rodi saw him kneeling for Eucharist. Today, the Catholic Church allows congregants to receive the Eucharist in their hands while standing. The Archdiocese said they dismissed Wentworth because he was immature, Wentworth said.
Gordon said Wentworth, “to [his] credit with the man upstairs,” continued to kneel for Eucharist despite Rodi warning him not to in April 2022, one year before Wentworth’s dismissal. Rather than tell Wentworth they were letting him go because he kneeled, Gordon guessed the Archdiocese dismissed Wentworth on the grounds he is “immature” and “very attached to this ‘trad’ mentor-friend priest, who we [the Archdiocese] also don’t like, who’s a TLM guy.”
Later in the same episode, Wentworth referred to “Fr. Alex [Crow]” as his and Gordon’s mutual friend. Wentworth said he attended Chrism Mass after his April 2023 meeting with Rodi, and kneeled before Rodi to receive the Eucharist.
“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t feel good,” Wentworth said. “I did have the idea and was supported by who you can imagine, our mutual friend.”
In the same Chrism Mass on April 4, Rodi spoke about Vatican II during his homily. He said the council’s reforms “empowered” the laity to be more involved in the Church, and acknowledged some “tension” exists between the Traditional Latin Mass and the service that came after Vatican II.
“I think that the tension is that people instinctively sense that the two rites of celebrating the Mass express differently how we understand ourselves to be Church,” Rodi said. “While much of the lay involvement in our local churches may seem new, the fact is that the Holy Spirit often works through the laity.”
