Weeks after being ordained in June 2021, Alex Crow learned to observe the Traditional Latin Mass in Montgomery, according to a Facebook post by Extraordinary Faith.

Former Mobile priest Alex Crow expressed views about demons and mysticism considered outside the mainstream of contemporary Catholicism, but his practice of the Traditional Latin Mass, a service of the Catholic Church largely sidelined in the 1960s, situates him in a larger conflict in the Church today where a faction of the faithful want to see the old ways made supreme again.

Weeks after the Most Rev. Thomas Rodi, archbishop of Mobile, ordained the then-28-year-old deacon to the priesthood in June 2021, Crow learned to perform the Traditional Latin Mass at the City of St. Jude Catholic Church in Montgomery, according to a post by Catholic TV program “Extraordinary Faith” on Facebook. In that form of worship, the service is conducted in Latin, the priest does not face the congregation and congregants, also called the laity, receive the Eucharist directly in their mouths while kneeling.

