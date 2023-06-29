The latest case of vibriosis confirmed by the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) has been identified as vibrio vulnificus, a bacteria commonly known for causing a flesh-eating infection, or “necrotizing fasciitis.”
MCHD officials told the public on Thursday that the agency has positively identified a total of four cases of vibrio-related infections in 2023. Last year, a total of six cases were confirmed. In 2021, there were four.
The vibrio bacteria are naturally present in certain coastal waters, and are found in increased volumes between May and October, when the Gulf of Mexico warms. Some areas have bacteria year-round.
People can commonly become infected by swimming in waters with cuts and open wounds. It can also enter the body when someone consumes contaminated seafood.
Following an investigation by MCHD’s Infectious Disease and Outbreaks division, only two of the cases could be linked to wounds exposed to Gulf of Mexico waters, meaning the other two cases could be linked to eating undercooked or raw shellfish, such as oysters.
“To reduce your chance of getting vibriosis, don’t eat raw or undercooked shellfish, such as oysters,” said Dr. Kevin Philip Michaels, Health Officer of Mobile County. “If you have a wound -- including from a recent surgery, piercing, or tattoo -- avoid contact with salt water or brackish water or cover the wound with a waterproof bandage if there’s a possibility it could come into contact with salt water or brackish water, raw seafood, or raw seafood juices.”
If a person gets a cut while in the water, immediately wash the wound with soap and fresh water. If the wound shows any signs of infection (redness, pain, and/or swelling) or the cut is deep, seek medical attention immediately.
Symptoms vary depending on the infection and normally begin to appear between 24 to 72 hours and may last several days. The infection is not contagious. Immunocompromised individuals are considered at higher risk of severe disease.
Common gastrointestinal symptoms include watery diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and nausea while wound infections may involve chills, fever, skin lesions, and hypotension (these may progress to a severe infection of skin, tissues, or as a blood infection.)
Of the more than 70 species of vibrio that exist, about a dozen can cause human illness — known as vibriosis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that annually in the U.S. 80,000 individuals become sick with vibriosis, and 100 die from their infection.
