Vibrio vulnificus

Vibrio vulnificus (CDC Public Health Image Library via Wikipedia)

The latest case of vibriosis confirmed by the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) has been identified as vibrio vulnificus, a bacteria commonly known for causing a flesh-eating infection, or “necrotizing fasciitis.”

MCHD officials told the public on Thursday that the agency has positively identified a total of four cases of vibrio-related infections in 2023. Last year, a total of six cases were confirmed. In 2021, there were four.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

