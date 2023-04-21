A New Orleans man will spend six months in federal prison for cashing out thousands of dollars at Mobile-area Walmarts using counterfeit U.S. Treasury checks.
According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama, Samuel Dixon, 28, admitted in a plea agreement late last year that on Feb. 14, 2020, he processed checks worth $2,195 each at both the Rangeline Road and Dawes Road Walmart Supercenters, as well as multiple stores in Louisiana.
Overall, he was able to collect nearly $12,000 using bad checks. U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer sentenced Dixon to the six-month term on March 31. Dixon agreed to pay a restitution amount of $7,138.
The incident occurred prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and is not associated with stimulus check money. The counterfeit checks used by Dixon were created from a template based on legitimate U.S. Treasury checks stolen in 2018, which have been used successfully over 450 times nationwide.
In February 2020, Dixon presented the check to an employee at the Rangeline Walmart and what appeared to be appropriate identification. However, an investigation discovered Dixon had provided the name of a “D. Smith”, a counterfeit Georgia Driver’s License and a valid social security number belonging to an “M. Smith.”
Several hours later, Dixon arrived at the Dawes Road Walmart and presented another check, this time using a counterfeit license from Virginia connected to the same victim’s identities.
When Dixon was arrested on unrelated charges in New Orleans later that month, police found five similar counterfeit U.S. Treasury checks in his possession.
“The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration aggressively pursues those who endeavor to corrupt Federal tax administration,” said J. Russell George, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. “We appreciate the efforts of the Department of Justice in this investigation.”
This case was investigated by the United States Department of the Treasury – Office of Inspector General, as well as the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. Also assisting with the apprehension of Dixon was the Federal Bureau of Investigation New Orleans Gang Task Force.
Assistant United States Attorneys Christopher Bodnar and S. Gaillard Ladd prosecuted this case on behalf of the United States.
