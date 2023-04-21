Federal Courthouse

A New Orleans man will spend six months in federal prison for cashing out thousands of dollars at Mobile-area Walmarts using counterfeit U.S. Treasury checks.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama, Samuel Dixon, 28, admitted in a plea agreement late last year that on Feb. 14, 2020, he processed checks worth $2,195 each at both the Rangeline Road and Dawes Road Walmart Supercenters, as well as multiple stores in Louisiana. 

