Leadership atop Catholic education in Mobile will have a different look for the first time in more than 40 years at the beginning of the next school year.
Superintendent Gwen Byrd is retiring after serving in the position for four decades, capping off a 57-year overall career — 46 of which were spent in the Catholic Schools office in the Archdiocese of Mobile. To honor Byrd, a reception was held on Friday afternoon at the Cathedral Rectory to commemorate her dedication to the school system over the years.
Surrounded by former students, co-workers, principals and numerous city and Catholic officials, Byrd spoke to the relationships she has made over the years and reminisced on the memories she’s made.
“I have given a lot of years, but the school system has given me those years too,” Byrd said. “It’s a strange feeling to know that this is my last year but I have loved it very much. I’ve had so many wonderful people with me and I’ve never felt alone.”
A Mobile native, Byrd served as an educator in Natchez, Miss., St. Louis and Chicago before returning to start her tenure with the Mobile Catholic Schools in 1977. She would take over as superintendent in 1983.
As she looks back over the previous four-and-a-half decades, Byrd only had positive memories on which to reflect.
“It’s been absolutely great,” Byrd said. “I’ve learned so much myself over the years too. The curriculum has changed some, but not as much as people might think and the people that have come into my life over the years have been wonderful.”
Among the list of notable attendees, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson was on-hand to honor Byrd and presented a proclamation declaring May 12 as Gwendolyn P. Byrd Day in the City of Mobile.
“Everybody in this room has impacted someone or multiple lives in some positive way, but very few of us can say we measure up to what you’ve done Gwen,” Stimpson said. “You have done so much for so many and God has had you in the palm of his hands.”
In terms of what’s next for Byrd, she said she intends to spend time traveling to visit with family and friends as she enters into a new chapter in her life.
While she won’t be in the superintendent’s chair any longer, she has high hopes for the direction of Catholic education in Mobile County and what’s to come in the years ahead.
“Keep growing,” Byrd said. “I feel that it can keep growing the more that people learn and hear about it. We have great schools, we really do. I’ve grown so much myself and I think and hope that I’ve helped others grow and appreciate catholicity in our schools.”
