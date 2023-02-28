After two days of extensive examination, attorneys agreed on a jury for a Mobile doctor’s reckless murder trial at around 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Ben Brooks called 16 people to court service from a panel of 60, with 12 on the jury and four extra.
These individuals were left after Brooks questioned nearly two dozen prospective jurors about their exposure to the 2020 case, in which prosecutors allege Dr. Jonathan Nakhla drove under the influence of alcohol at speeds in excess of 130 mph, crashed the car he was driving along the Interstate 65 Service Road and killed Samantha Thompson, the 24-year-old University of South Alabama medical student who was riding in the passenger seat.
Almost all of the potential jurors told the judge they could separate what they heard from local news reports and deliver a verdict based on the facts of the case.
Opening arguments are set to begin at 8:30 Wednesday morning.
Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Ashley Rich questioned the pool on Monday, while defense attorney Dennis Knizley took much of Tuesday morning for his questions. Both asked about jurors’ knowledge of “high performance vehicles” and alcohol, along with what they heard about the case from media.
Knizley held Nakhla up Tuesday morning and asked jurors if they still think his client could be innocent after he was arrested and indicted on reckless murder charges. No one raised their hands and answered that their perceptions had changed.
