Officials with the Gulf Coast Challenge and Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex are downplaying negative comments about the game made by Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders during a video series.

In the video, following the “classic” game the Tigers won over Alabama A&M, Sanders claimed his team didn’t have hot water in its locker room and also claimed there would be “no next time” in reference to the Tigers playing the game in the Port City again.

