Officials with the Gulf Coast Challenge and Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex are downplaying negative comments about the game made by Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders during a video series.
In the video, following the “classic” game the Tigers won over Alabama A&M, Sanders claimed his team didn’t have hot water in its locker room and also claimed there would be “no next time” in reference to the Tigers playing the game in the Port City again.
Tim Hale, executive director of the Gulf Coast Challenge called the video series a “parody” and said the issue with the hot water was resolved in minutes, after JSU caused a breaker for the water heater and the electricity to flip.
“The water was working fine,” Hale said. “Alabama A&M had no problem with the water. The team tripped a breaker and it took a while to get everything back up.”
Multiple sources with an understanding of the situation told Lagniappe the issue was caused by a DJ setting up in the locker room.
Hale called the video series featuring a JSU's Rob Jay and Sanders is a parody meant to “stir up social media.”
As for Sanders saying JSU won’t be back, Hale pointed to a multi-year contract the school has already signed to appear in the annual game. The contract is still in effect.
In reference to a comment made on the video about JSU announcers being forced to do radio spots in a “stairwell,” Hale said ESPN’s last-minute decision to broadcast the game over the airwaves, forced Challenge organizers to give both JSU and Alabama A&M radio announcers access to a smaller radio room at the top of a staircase.
Like Hale, Mobile Sports Authority Executive Director Danny Corte said he doesn’t believe the comments, or either teams’ experience, will impact future games at Ladd.
“We know we have some issues at Ladd and we’ll overcome them,” he said. “You’re always going to have issues to correct after any game.”
Overall, Hale said the game was positive for the city. This year’s Gulf Coast Challenge sold more than 33,000 tickets and included a number of fans tailgating in the parking lot, as well.
In addition to the game, Hale said the pre-game festivities throughout the week were popular draws as well.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
