Antoine Mordican, a Black hemp farmer from Bessemer, is committed to becoming a face of the state’s burgeoning marijuana industry. He believes recent actions from President Joe Biden will help.
In a video released on Twitter, Biden recently announced his administration would pardon federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, urge governors to do the same at the state level and have the U.S. Attorney General’s Office and the Secretary of Health and Human Services review the scheduling of marijuana.
“As I said when I ran for president, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” he said in the video. “It’s already legal in many states and criminal records for marijuana possession have led to needless barriers to employment, to housing and educational opportunities.”
Mordican, who believes he is currently the only Black hemp farmer in the state, applauded Biden’s move to pardon those federal convictions.
“The pardons bring people home,” he said. “It reunites families.”
Of the pardons, Biden said the consequences of marijuana possession disproportionately affect Brown and Black people.
“While White and Brown and Black people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and Brown people are arrested, prosecuted and convicted at disproportionately higher rates,” Biden said in the video. “There are thousands of people who may be denied employment, housing or other opportunities as a result of a conviction. My pardon will remove this burden on them.”
In the video, Biden also asked governors in all 50 states to follow suit and pardon state convictions for marijuana possession. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey seems unlikely to follow Biden’s lead on the issue.
When reached for comment last week, Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola wrote in an email statement that the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles is the entity responsible for pardons at the state level.
“In reality, though, even if the Parole Board could grant pardons to a general class of individuals, such an action would affect only a very small fraction of individuals currently serving prison sentences in our state,” she wrote.
Because of the nature of selling, producing and farming a product related to a Schedule 1 narcotic, those who work in the industry have trouble doing things other business owners can do with relative ease, like securing a bank loan.
Mordican understands those issues because he’s a hemp farmer and a Black business owner, which he said makes the process of securing capital that much harder.
“I feel like it will be beneficial,” he said.
Chey Garrigan, chief executive director of the Alabama Cannabis Industry Association, said she thinks going too far could have negative impacts on those already in the business. For example, if marijuana is made legal for recreational use it will lose its exclusivity and possibly be sold at stores like Walmart or Costco.
“There’s exclusivity in the fact that it’s medical only,” she said. “I don’t see [de-scheduling] helping the industry at all. I think it would eliminate the medical market.”
Carla Crowder, executive director of the Alabama Appleseed Center for Law & Justice, wrote in an email message that pardons for marijuana possession at the state level would have “such a positive impact on thousands of people statewide.”
“It would give people hope that punishment for a simple, victimless crime is not permanent,” she wrote.
Crowder, whose group has researched the impact of marijuana criminalization in the state, wrote that possession is the fourth-most-frequent felony conviction in the state, according to the Alabama Sentencing Commission. While Crowder wrote that Ivey could easily remove “the barrier” through pardons herself, the Board of Pardons and Paroles could also take action.
“Another option would be for the Board of Pardons and Paroles to examine cases where individuals are serving probation or parole in marijuana cases and step up pardons in those cases,” she wrote. “There is no public safety reason not to, and the Pardons and Parole Board, which is appointed by the governor, has the authority to do just that — pardon people.”
Medical cannabis licenses
Biden’s pardons and the action on the scheduling of marijuana comes as the state is continuing to grow its medical cannabis industry. Growers, processors and retailers have until Oct. 17 to request an application from the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, Garrigan said.
The commission will then send out applications for those who’ve requested them and those who are interested have until Dec. 30 to complete the application and turn it back in, Garrigan said. The goal is to award licenses for medical cannabis production by July 2023, she said.
More than 300 interested parties have requested applications, Garrigan said. The nature of the state’s limited license program means that not everyone who wants a license will be able to get one, she said.
Mordican said he will apply for a cultivator license to be able to grow the marijuana used for medicinal purposes. The competition for the licenses has brought in interests from out of state, but Mordican said he doesn’t plan to partner with anyone like that. He still likes his chances of securing a license.
“I feel confident in my position,” he said. “I’m active; I have experience. Chances are high that I will get a license.”
