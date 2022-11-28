The man accused of stabbing another patron in Callaghan’s Irish Social Club multiple times in 2018 has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to his lawyer, and plans to use the diagnosis to argue his innocence.
Robert Jason Chapman, 48, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault in June 2018, after attacking Cedric Sutherland with a knife, injuring him in his neck and both arms. His charges were later upgraded to attempted murder.
Defense attorney John Brutkiewicz told Lagniappe following a motion hearing Monday morning with Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Ben H. Brooks that his client is pleading not guilty to the charges due to mental disease or defect. He said an Atlanta-based clinical psychologist with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs diagnosed Chapman with PTSD and that he is currently receiving disability benefits. He claimed the state’s own mental health evaluation produced the same results. He did not discuss the details of Chapman’s military background.
Brutkiewicz said Chapman’s PTSD was “triggered” during an argument with Sutherland while in Callaghan’s, leading to the attack. Both individuals were described as “regulars” at the iconic eatery located in Mobile’s Oakleigh Garden District. The violence was at odds with Callaghan's history as a laid-back neighborhood gathering place.
However, it will be another seven months before a jury is able to hear Chapman’s case.
During the hearing Monday, Brutkiewicz requested that Brooks continue the case due to complications with scheduling his expert to appear, which he described as critical to his client’s defense. He said he has to file a “Touhy” Request in order for the expert to appear in court, which he expects could take months.
The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office did not object to a continuance. Assistant DA Clayton Williams told Brooks the state wants Chapman to have his strongest defense for the trial and prosecutors will be prepared whenever the trial is set.
Brooks approved the motion to continue, but not without critiquing the need for a delay and warning he will not entertain any future extension.
“Get this process going earlier,” Brooks told Brutkiewicz. “I’m not going to continue this case again.”
Brooks set the trial for June 5, 2023, bringing the case near its fifth year. A status hearing will be held March 9, 2023.
According to records, the case has now been continued seven times since its inception. The case was scheduled for jury trial Wednesday, Nov. 30, more than two years ago in September 2020. Fourteen witnesses were subpoenaed earlier this month ahead of the anticipated trial date, including 10 private individuals, two officers and two detectives.
According to court records, Chapman has been free on a $50,000 bond, which was issued shortly after his arrest.
In October 2019, Chapman was stopped by Fort Pierce Police Department in Florida for a concealed VIN number on a white van with covered windows. “Free Candy” was reportedly written on a rear bumper sticker. The incident led to Brooks revoking Chapman’s bond and an arrest warrant being issued.
The warrant was later withdrawn following a hearing with Brooks. Brutkiewicz argued his client was never arrested during the incident and was free to travel under his bond conditions.
During a hearing on Oct. 30, 2019, Chapman’s bond conditions were revised to include electronic monitoring and to restrict him from traveling anywhere other than work, home and church. He was further ordered to possess no weapons, have no contact with minors and remove his van’s window coverings and bumper sticker.
