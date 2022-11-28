BB3_Callaghans
By Lagniappe

The man accused of stabbing another patron in Callaghan’s Irish Social Club multiple times in 2018 has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to his lawyer, and plans to use the diagnosis to argue his innocence.

Robert Jason Chapman, 48, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault in June 2018, after attacking Cedric Sutherland with a knife, injuring him in his neck and both arms. His charges were later upgraded to attempted murder.

