Robert Chapman, now 48, is expected to have his attempted murder trial scheduled next month. His charges originate from a 2018 incident where he allegedly stabbed another patron at at Callaghan's Irish Social Club.

A Mobile judge has ruled that Callaghan’s Irish Social Club stabbing suspect Robert Chapman is competent enough to stand trial.

Following a hearing on May 25, Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben H. Brooks determined Chapman possesses the mental capacity for his case to proceed before a jury. However, the decision has no bearing on Chapman’s not-guilty defense, according to his trial attorney.

