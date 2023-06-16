Robert Chapman, now 48, is expected to have his attempted murder trial scheduled next month. His charges originate from a 2018 incident where he allegedly stabbed another patron at at Callaghan's Irish Social Club.
Following a hearing on May 25, Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben H. Brooks determined Chapman possesses the mental capacity for his case to proceed before a jury. However, the decision has no bearing on Chapman’s not-guilty defense, according to his trial attorney.
Chapman, 48, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault in June 2018, after attacking another Callaghan's patron, 65-year-old Cedric Sutherland, with a knife and causing injuries to his neck and arms. Those charges were later upgraded to attempted murder.
Both those involved were regulars at the iconic eatery located in Mobile’s Oakleigh Garden District. The violence was at odds with Callaghan's history as a laid-back neighborhood gathering place.
Defense attorney John Brutkiewicz said Brooks’ ruling his client is competent does not negate their not-guilty defense, which is built on the argument Chapman's diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) was “triggered” during an argument with the victim.
Defendants can successfully plead not guilty by reason of severe mental disease or defect when they can prove they were “unable to appreciate the nature and quality or wrongfulness of his/her acts” as a result of their condition.
Brutkiewicz said both an Alabama-issued mental health evaluation and an Atlanta-based clinical psychologist with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs diagnosed his client with PTSD and he claims he would not have been able to “appreciate” his actions at the time of the incident. He said a jury will ultimately have to make a decision.
According to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, a status hearing has been scheduled for July, and a trial date will be set at that time. The additional delays push the case into its fifth year.
According to court records, Chapman has been free on a $50,000 bond, which was issued shortly after his arrest.
Chapman’s case file shows he is seeking to have his ankle monitor removed prior to trial. He filed a motion requesting the removal along with a letter from his therapist saying it would benefit his mental health and allow him to see his family in Florida.
Brooks ordered Chapman to wear an ankle monitor in 2019 and restricted his travel to work and church after Chapman was pulled over in Fort Pierce, Florida, while driving a van with a “free candy” bumper sticker.
