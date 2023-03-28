The following incidents were reported by the Mobile Police Department for Monday, March 27:
Attempted Murder
On Monday, March 27, 2023, at approximately 10:23 a.m., officers were dispatched to 3162 Hamilton Boulevard, Affordable Tires, after receiving a report of a male victim who had been shot. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found a 30-year-old victim who had sustained a life-threatening injury and was immediately transported to the hospital. As of today, the victim's condition is serious but stable. The suspect, Hunter Uptagraft, 23, was located near the scene and taken into custody and transported to Metro Jail.
Certain Persons Forbidden and Receiving Stolen Property
On Monday, March 27, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers responded to 3900 Pleasant Valley Road, Davidson High School. The call was made by a school administrator who had discovered a firearm during a routine backpack search. The individual carrying the weapon was a 15-year-old student who fled the scene. However, the subject later surrendered to detectives and was subsequently arrested and transported to Strickland Youth Center on the listed charges.
Burglary
On Monday, March 27, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of East Road regarding a burglary complaint. The victim reported that an unknown male had unlawfully entered their residence. After arriving at the scene, the officers entered the residence and discovered the subject inside the home. The suspect, Kevin Gibson, 36, was subsequently taken into custody and transported to Metro Jail.
Domestic Violence Harassment, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana and Several Outstanding Felony Warrants
On Monday, March 27, 2023, at approximately 1:57 p.m., officers responded to a reported domestic altercation in progress at 6650 Cottage Hill Road, Inverness Lakes Apartments parking lot. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found the victim and the subject inside a vehicle. When the officers attempted to detain the subject, he physically resisted and was subsequently found to be in possession of drugs. Laterance Nelson, 28, was transported to Metro Jail on the listed charge and for multiple outstanding felony warrants.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.