Through the rubble and debris brought on by an onslaught of bombing and shelling throughout the war-torn country of Ukraine, teachers are finding it harder and harder to get through a day of lessons without interruption.
One of the biggest needs educators often have is a source of electricity due to constant attacks on Ukrainian power grids, leaving classes in the dark for entire days at a time.
And the tool with the potential to turn the power back on for those teachers and students could come from a source located over 6,000 miles away.
Students at Chickasaw City Schools have developed an invention named the Solar Suitcase, a device they are hoping can light the path forward for students and educators affected by the death and destruction left behind by Russian forces.
The idea for the invention came from engineering teacher Brian Poles. Poles had been in contact with two Ukrainian teachers who had described the struggles they faced attempting to educate their students daily.
One teacher in Zaporizhzhia, located mere miles from the occupied territory where most of the battling occurs, told Poles he needed a power bank; he was having to teach without electricity almost every day.
Poles played his students a video taken of the teachers’ school that showed bombs near it. Then he and his class went to work to find a solution.
Going through the design process, Poles and his team of pupils knew they had to find a way to both power devices needed for teaching while also keeping mobility in mind, as those in Ukraine often find themselves on the move to shelter from the bombings.
The finished design for the suitcase features solar panels folded into the case, which are then laid outside to charge. Fully charged, the 100-watt unit is capable of charging up to eight cell phones and can power a laptop for an entire day. It can easily be carried wherever it is needed.
Using 3D printing, and fitting it with the appropriate international plugs, students were able to put together a spreadsheet detailing pricing, where the components were purchased as well as details on how the suitcase works.
“We tried to make this because with the Russians bombing Ukraine’s power supply, we just want to send them something they can use to and to get a little bit of help they need,” eighth-grade student Austin Estes said.
“It makes us feel good due to the fact we can actually help and encourage people and show them we are here for them and try to help them get through these tough times,” sixth-grade student Jacob Rembert said.
While Poles’ class handled the design and engineering work, it was a schoolwide effort to make the suitcase a reality. Science classes documented and described how the suitcase works while math classes took on the challenges of stringing together the numbers needed.
When the idea first came about and educators were pitching it to their students, math teacher Bobbi Evans said it served as a crucial reminder for her students of the reality of what is actually going on across the world for students the same age as them.
“A lot of the students didn’t realize this was going on today,” Evans said. “Several students questioned why they [Ukraine] didn’t just give into Russia instead of dealing with the bombing. … This is something our students don’t generally have to think about. The poorest in our country are not as bad off as these children are that have to hide in a subway to save their lives.”
While testing is still ongoing, Poles and his students are hopeful they can send the suitcase overseas in the coming weeks. But before they can ship it out, some challenges need to be addressed, including ensuring the solar panels are capable of charging regardless of weather conditions as well as figuring out how to get the suitcase into Ukraine.
Because it contains batteries and is labeled as a “dangerous good,” the suitcase can’t be shipped via plane. The current plan is for the suitcase to be transported to New Jersey by ground and then shipped to Ukraine overseas on a boat.
Once the suitcase reaches its destination and feedback is gathered from teachers in Ukraine, the hope is other schools in the U.S. will come on board to construct the devices using the schematics put together by the students at Chickasaw.
“It’s going to be a long process to get it to them, but that’s why we wanted to make sure we knew everything that needed to be done before we started sharing this with other schools,” Poles said.
While the work on the suitcase is being done in class and students will be graded on the finished product, the benefit Poles hopes his pupils will get from the project goes beyond books and report cards.
“If we can teach students to give up part of themselves in order to help others, then we’ve accomplished something great,” Poles said.
