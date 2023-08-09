Though crime has been a sharp thorn in the side of Mobile’s leaders for the past two years, ongoing efforts to drive down rates are showing success.
Eight months into 2023, current crime stats show an across-the-board reduction of 25 percent — building off a 5 percent cumulative reduction already achieved last year.
“That’s huge,” Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said.
Prine explained to Lagniappe the year-to-date numbers are a long-term reflection of his agency implementing its strategic plan, as well as a sign of an uptick in community support and reporting.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson called the reductions — particularly those achieved in violent crimes — a continuing “move in the right direction.”
“Public safety remains my administration’s highest priority,” Stimpson said. “Using technology, training, community engagement, and collaborative relationships across the criminal justice system, our officers are continuing to make our community safer. While these trends are a positive step forward, we know there is still work to be done.”
A recent MoneyGeek study ranking the "Most Dangerous" U.S. cities inaccurately placed Mobile at number two due to bad data. After corrections, the Azalea City plummeted in the report.
According to data shared by the Mobile Police Department, violent crime rates, which include homicide, rape, robbery, and aggravated assaults, are currently 21 percent lower than at this time in 2022 and about 31 percent lower than in 2021.
Prine noted 19 criminal homicide investigations have been launched in 2023 compared to 29 during this same period last year — a 34-percent reduction. There were 41 homicides in 2022 and 51 in 2021, which was a record high for Port City over the past 30 years.
Assaults are currently 11 percent lower, with year-to-date totals falling from 993 in 2022 to 887 now. Rapes are down 23 percent, dropping from 83 to 64.
Robberies have seen the slowest reduction, Prine said. He added they are currently tracking 3 percent down (91) from this time in 2022 (103). However, he said 2022’s robbery numbers were already “extremely low” for the city and represented a 25-percent drop from 2021.
One substantial reduction in crime has been in larceny, Prine said. He added cases have dropped 85 percent. He said this can be attributed to the city stamping out a 300-percent surge in catalytic converter thefts experienced last year.
In June 2023, MPD announced its Operation Cat Scratch Fever resulted in the arrest of a local recycling business owner, Thanh Nguyen, who is now charged with 14 felony counts and is accused of fueling the local market for stolen catalytic converters, which can be scrapped for their precious metals. The arrest concluded a year-long investigation into the business and resulted in the recovery of roughly 1,000 catalytic converters worth as much as $400,000.
“The strategies we're doing are certainly working and we're going to certainly continue that trend,” Prine said.
These strategies include what Prine said is “intelligence-led policing,” which means his agency is focusing on data-driven decisions and directs resources to crime hot spots when they are identified. He said precinct chiefs review data daily to spot trends and patterns when they pop up.
Prine also credited strategic partnerships with federal agencies, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, and the local judicial circuit to push for stricter pre-trial custody policies for known re-offenders.
“Once we identify targets and see that they’re on bond for another offense, then, we try to leverage with the court systems to keep them locked up in jail on a no-bond status, or even raising that bond to make it a little bit more difficult for them to get out,” Prine said. “What we have found is when criminals are locked up, they're not committing crimes.”
Addressing officer attrition has also helped strengthen Mobile law enforcement efforts. He said MPD’s roster has typically averaged 70 open positions, but recently they’ve been able to whittle it down to 50. He said though this may seem small, it has a “significant impact.”
Open positions could continue to fill through the end of the year, too. Over the next 30 days, Prine said 24 new officers are expected to begin solo patrols. He said another 22 officers are expected to come down the pipeline during its next academy session, which starts in October.
Historically, Prine said MPD has lost 55 officers per year due to resignation, retirement, or termination.
“That’s the equivalent to losing an entire precinct each year,” Prine said. “I don’t know why that was ever acceptable. In the past, there has always been a big applicant pool to replace those we lost.”
However, following a nationwide trend the number of applicants for law enforcement has dried up, Prine said.
Prine said policy changes, additional incentive pay and shifts in agency culture have helped his staff cut the monthly attrition rate by two-thirds since January 2022. He said MPD was losing 12 officers per month at the beginning of last year, but now it is down to just an average of 3.5 per month.
Prine also said support and cooperation among the Mobile community has strengthened.
Shotspotter
In late July, Cmd. Kevin Levy, with Mobile’s Gulf Coast Technology Center, provided a one-year update on the implementation of Shotspotter, the city’s gunshot detection system.
Levy said the biggest impact the new system has had is identifying the gaps in gunfire alerts and actual 911 calls from the community. A year ago, during the first several weeks of Shotspotter, Levy said numbers indicated only 4 percent of gunfire was being reported.
“We’re up to 20 percent three and four months ago, we’re at the 30-percent-plus mark moving forward,” Levy told reporters.
According to Levy, much of this success has been due to strengthening trust with residents that police officers will respond when alerted to activity, and Shotspotter has been a critical tool for making sure an officer responds to an area in a timely manner and can begin knocking on doors to ask questions, gather information and be visible.
Within its first year, the system recorded 6,000 rounds of gunfire, which he said can be attributed to various reasons, ranging from people shooting in their backyard to criminal violence. Types of gunfire detected are also a factor and can be single gunshots to multiple-round fire, which may indicate a gunfight or a suspect illegally modifying their fire rate. He said multiple-round incidents have been in decline over the years.
