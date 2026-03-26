Child dies after being hit by car BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 26, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A female child in Mobile was struck and later died from injuries she sustained during a car accident on Clinton Street. The Mobile Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that a female child died at a local hospital from injuries she sustained from being hit by a car in the 2200 block of Clinton Street. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2? |!s DE2E6>6?E[ D96 H2D 9:E 3J 2 42C D@>6E:>6 367@C6 b A]>] 2?5 E2<6? E@ 2 9@DA:E2= G:2 2 A6CD@?2= G69:4=6[ H96C6 D96 =2E6C 5:65]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm“%96 AC6=:>:?2CJ :?G6DE:82E:@? C6G62=D E96 5C:G6C @7 E96 G69:4=6 92D 366? 4@@A6C2E:G6 H:E9 A@=:46[” E96 |!s DE2E6>6?E C625] “%96 286 @7 E96 G:4E:>[ 2?5 255:E:@?2= 56E2:=D[ H:== ?@E 36 C6=62D65 2E E9:D E:>6] %9:D C6>2:?D 2? 24E:G6 :?G6DE:82E:@?]”k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transport Road Safety Road Incidents Traffic Collisions Transport Safety Transport Accidents And Incidents Land Transport Blotter Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Have a promo code? Find Offers × Have a promo code? Find Offers Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code. Promotional Rates were found for your code. Sorry, an error occurred. do not remove Get Started Back Trending Now Cheer coach accused after roster shakeup Wilson out as Mobile Airport Authority head Jones to Tuberville: I’ll show mine if you show yours ‘Astroturfing’ — Who’s behind Baldwin's anti-zoning push? SS United States’ departure delayed Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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