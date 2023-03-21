A sentencing handed down in the U.S. Southern District Court resulted in the forfeiture of over $1.5 million in cash and property from stakeholders of the China Super Buffet.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Zheng Kong Zheng, 57 of Mobile, was sentenced to two years’ probation for harboring aliens. Zheng was also ordered to forfeit over $500,000 along with five residential properties obtained illegally using proceeds from harboring the aliens. He will be required to spend the first six months of his probation on home confinement with electronic monitoring.
Chinese nationals De Yun Wang, 54, and Kong Mei Zheng, 55, were each sentenced to one years’ probation and residential properties they also obtained illegally were also required to be forfeited.
Court documents showed the Zheng’s owned the restaurant where they employed illegal aliens since 2014. Illegal workers would be transported by van between the harboring residence and the restaurant where they were paid in cash and their earnings were not reported to the Alabama Department of Labor whereas legal workers’ wages were filed.
In September 2019, Kong Zheng transferred ownership of the restaurant to her brother Zheng Zheng. The illegal practices continued despite the change in ownership.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, under Zheng Zheng’s ownership, the business applied for PPP loans totaling more than $445,000. Those loan applications omitted the restaurant’s illegal employees.
In a previous sentencing from 2019, Zheng Zheng was ordered to serve five years’ probation as well as forfeiting more than $15,000 in illegal proceeds and the passenger van used to transport the illegal workers. He was also fined $40,000 and ordered to pay back the full amount of the $445,000 in PPP loans he received.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sinan Kalayoglu, Kasee S. Heisterhagen and Justin D. Kopf prosecuted the case.
