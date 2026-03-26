Featured Choc family bodies identified BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 26, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Photo provided by MCSO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A family of three found dead in Baldwin County earlier this month has been positively identified as the trio missing from Grand Bay, a Mobile County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson announced Thursday. “Forensic methods established the Choc family's positive identification and their next of kin have been notified,” MCSO spokesperson Lori Myles said in a statement issued to reporters. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 r9@4 72>:=J H2D 7@F?5 5625 2?5 3FC:65 :? 2 H@@565 2C62 :? $F>>6C252=6 @? |2C49 `` 3J E96 q2=5H:? r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 2?5 @E96C =2H 6?7@C46>6?E 286?4:6D] %96 72>:=J[ pFC6=:2 r9@4 r24[ c_[ }:FC<2 +F=6E2 r9@4[ `f[ 2?5 p?E9@?J v2C4:2 r9@4[ a[ 925 366? >:DD:?8 D:?46 =2E6 y2?F2CJ]k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQmp7E6C >65:42= 6I2>:?6CD :?G6DE:82E65 E96 3@5:6D[ :E H2D 56E6C>:?65 E92E E96J H6C6 <:==65 G:2 “D92CA 7@C46 EC2F>2” 2?5 925 G2C:@FD H@F?5D E@ E96 235@>6? 2?5 9625] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 >2? 244FD65 @7 <:5?2AA:?8 2?5 <:==:?8 E96 72>:=J :D af\J62C\@=5 w64E@C v2>2=:6= pC8F6E2 vF6CC2] w:D 2EE@C?6JD 92G6 D2:5 96 :?E6?5D E@ A=625 ?@E 8F:=EJ E@ E96 4C:>6] w6 92D 366? 492C865 H:E9 D6G6C2= 42A:E2= >FC56C 2?5 @E96C 4@F?ED @7 @3DECF4E:@? 2?5 AC@G:5:?8 72=D6 xs] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmvF6CC2 :D 6IA64E65 E@ 2AA62C 324< :? 4@FCE @? pAC:= e 7@C 2 AC6=:>:?2CJ 962C:?8 367@C6 E96 42D6 4@F=5 36 7FCE96C C6G:6H65 3J 2 8C2?5 ;FCJ] k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crimes Criminal Law Crime Law Enforcement Misconduct Criminal Justice Violent Crime Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Have a promo code? Find Offers × Have a promo code? Find Offers Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code. Promotional Rates were found for your code. Sorry, an error occurred. do not remove Get Started Back Trending Now Cheer coach accused after roster shakeup Wilson out as Mobile Airport Authority head Jones to Tuberville: I’ll show mine if you show yours ‘Astroturfing’ — Who’s behind Baldwin's anti-zoning push? SS United States’ departure delayed Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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