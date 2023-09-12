Jawan Dallas council
BY DALE LIESCH

Wearing “Justice for Jay” shirts and holding signs created on yellow poster board, the family and friends of Jawan Dallas pleaded again with members of the Mobile City Council to allow relatives to view police body camera footage from the day he died.

Christine Dallas, Jawan’s mother, asked councilors for “transparency” and “accountability” at the regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, as more than two months had passed since her son died following a confrontation with Mobile Police Department (MPD) officers and a stun gun deployment on July 2.

