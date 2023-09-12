Wearing “Justice for Jay” shirts and holding signs created on yellow poster board, the family and friends of Jawan Dallas pleaded again with members of the Mobile City Council to allow relatives to view police body camera footage from the day he died.
Christine Dallas, Jawan’s mother, asked councilors for “transparency” and “accountability” at the regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, as more than two months had passed since her son died following a confrontation with Mobile Police Department (MPD) officers and a stun gun deployment on July 2.
“This is becoming a nightmare for me and my family,” Christine Dallas said. “We need to know what happened.”
Christine Dallas said she already believes the worst is possible because of the city’s reluctance to release the body-worn camera footage from the day in question.
“I know in my heart that whatever is on the video is horrific because they are hiding it from us,” she said. “Until we see the video, or until we get some answers, we will be here every week.”
Police responding to a burglary in progress at a mobile home park on Carol Plantation Road in Theodore at about 9:45 p.m. on July 2 confronted Jawan Dallas as he attempted to run away.
The officers deployed the stun gun and Jawan Dallas suffered a “medical emergency,” from which he died later at a local hospital.
While the city administration believes the Dallas family and their attorney have standing to privately view the video, city attorney Ricardo Woods said officials are legally barred from releasing it until the grand jury has determined whether or not to press charges. Specifically, the Grand Jury Secrecy Act prevents anyone, including a grieving family, from viewing evidence set to go before a grand jury. Woods said violation of the act would result in a felony.
“It’s a felony once it’s in the hands of the grand jury,” Woods said. “We don’t have the discretion to [release it].”
As for a timeline of action from the grand jury in the case, Woods said it could be “months” before a decision on an indictment is made. He said investigators are still awaiting a toxicology report and a cause of death from the state. Woods said the city has asked for both of those reports to be expedited.
Despite the issue with the grand jury, Roderick Van Daniel, an attorney for Christine Dallas, believes the city and Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood could release the footage if they wanted.
“Releasing the video will not affect an ongoing investigation,” he said. “[Christine Dallas] only wants to know the truth so she can begin the healing within her heart. I’m tired of the same old precedent. It’s time for a new precedent of transparency.”
Mobile County ARC
The board president of an organization serving those with intellectual disabilities in Mobile County is hoping to restart services stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thomas Holmes came to Tuesday’s regular council meeting to ask members for $55,000 to help restart a day program halted shortly after the group merged with AltaPointe in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic.
At the time, Holmes said, the end-of-the-day program left 150 individuals with intellectual disabilities without services and those services were only continued for 77 people after the pandemic ended. The decision by AltaPointe left folks like Holmes’ son without any options. Holmes now cares for his son at home 24 hours per day, seven days per week and 365 days per year, he said.
Despite agreeing to continue the services after the merger gave the giant mental health company control of all of ARC’s assets in 2019, Holmes told councilors the programs were never fully restored. Holmes said he was the only board member who voted against the merger.
In addition to the $55,000 Holmes is seeking from the city, he is also looking for funding from the Mobile County Commission and the State Department of Mental Health. A total of about $400,000 would be enough to get similar services for those with intellectual disabilities started again, he said.
District 2 Councilman William Carroll announced following Holmes’ request that AltaPointe would commit the city’s portion of the funding. Carroll suggested taking it out of the $600,000 the city was expected to give the company through a performance contract in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.
Holmes still questioned the plan.
“If the funding is going to be controlled through AltaPointe then we don’t want it,” he said.
Carroll told the speaker to “take the win” for right now, as details about the funding could be ironed out later.
In other business, councilors questioned Police Chief Paul Prine over the department’s plan to purchase 80 vehicles to make up for a shortfall and replenish the rolling stock of MPD cruisers.
The vehicle purchases, which totaled over $1 million, on Tuesday’s council agenda included Chevy Tahoes and Ford F-150 pickup trucks. The typical Tahoes the department has been purchasing for a number of years may not be available this year due to an autoworker union strike, Prine said. The department is seeking to diversify the stock with the trucks, which many other agencies around the area and country already use, he said.
Prine said the department likes to replace 60 vehicles per year, but due to shortages last year, the department was only able to replace about 40, so they are trying to order more in FY24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.