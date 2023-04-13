After raising three successful daughters who moved out, Jacquline Majumder got tired of apartment life and wanted something new. After searching for years, she was able to find a way to achieve home ownership despite her financial constraints, with the help of the city of Mobile.
“This is quite the experience I’ve been hoping for for a long time,” she said at a press conference Thursday morning. “I had been searching for a very long time.”
In what Mayor Stimpson said he believes could be a first-of-its-kind program in the country, Majumder will be able to use her housing choice voucher to defray the cost of mortgage payments on a city-backed loan.
Called the HOPE program, short for Home Ownership Provides Equity, the city will partner with developer Terry Harbin to build 55 to 70 homes on vacant lots through 2026. Anyone who is eligible for a housing choice, or Section 8, voucher can apply for the program. The program allows vouchers to pay for mortgage payments, while prospective owners are required to pay 1 percent down.
“We’re interested in growing the city through annexation and infill housing,” Stimpson said. “We don’t have access to large tracts of undeveloped land. Because of that we have to look at infill lots to build houses where we need them.”
While most of the lots the program will use come from nuisance abatements and tax lien property, Senior Director of Neighborhood Development Jamey Roberts told reporters, Majumder’s did not. She owned the lot that had been in her family for years and was used by her great-great grandfather as a garden.
“I’ve planted vegetables in that lot,” she said.
The program will initially be paid for through $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds, Roberts said. The program will use federal low-income housing guidelines too. This means the payments on the mortgages will not exceed 30 percent of an owner’s income, Roberts said, and if an owner has an income change that results in them not being able to make a mortgage payment, the voucher will cover that. The city will also work with owners who can’t make payments, Roberts said.
Using the federal funds, Roberts said the city expects to lose about $20,000 to $30,000 per home. However, the revenue it makes from the mortgage payments will go back into the program. Roberts added that the city would supplement the ARPA funding with federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help further defray costs.
Majumder’s home, which has not yet been built, will be the 17th home Harbin has developed for the city, although it is the first in the HOPE program. The home will be built at 2645 Greenback Drive in the Trinity Gardens neighborhood of Mobile.
All the homes built through the program will be “gold fortified” meaning insurance premiums will be lower than normal, Harbin said. The city would also pay the developer fees on the homes.
District 1 Councilman Cory Penn called the announcement a “great day for the city of Mobile.” He added that true to its name, the program will help a lot of people.
“We have an opportunity to give people hope,” Penn said. “That’s what it is all about. I’m glad it’s happening first in District 1.”
In addition to Trinity Gardens, the city has identified lots for the program in other parts of the city, like Maysville, Hillsdale Heights and Africatown.
Interested voucher holders would first need to contact a case manager from the housing authority where the voucher came from. So far, the city has confirmed only the Mobile Housing Authority and Prichard Housing Authority have voucher programs supporting home ownership.
The case manager will review the file and if the voucher holder is eligible, he or she can apply for the HOPE program through the city.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways.
While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
