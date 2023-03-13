(Photo | Lagniappe) Two different organizations — one representing conservation and the other business development — are seeking BP oil spill funds to purchase the USA Foundation’s bayfront property near Brookley Aeroplex.
Public access to Mobile Bay is closer than ever, as the city has finalized a master plan for a shoreline park near the Brookley Aeroplex.
Since August of last year the city has been working with Volkert, SCAPE, Moffatt & Nichol and Thompson Engineering on the plan for the 98-acre Brookley By the Bay park. The goal of the park design is to connect everyday city dwellers with the bay.
Taking great care to highlight and preserve the natural beauty of the property, the master plan for Brookley by the Bay aims to carefully weave in programmed areas that can support waterfront access, recreational activities, public events and gatherings, entertainment and educational opportunities.
“I’d like to thank Scape, Volkert, Moffatt & Nichol, Thompson and the many City of Mobile staff members that helped lead this master planning effort,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement. “With feedback from more than 300 community members, partner agencies, and stakeholder organizations, this has been one of our most collaborative and community-driven projects. Thank you to everyone who helped us get to this point, and we want Mobilians to stay engaged as we move forward.”
Driven by direct input from Mobilians, the Brookley by the Bay master plan outlines concepts for an amphitheater, playgrounds, open gathering spaces, kayak launches, beach access, sports, walking and biking paths, a dog park, boardwalks, picnic areas and many other amenities.
With the master plan for Brookley by the Bay completed, the city will now be moving forward with the engineering and design phase of the project, led by Volkert. Their team will be taking the input gathered over the last several months and putting it into action through design and construction plans. You can stay up to date with Brookley by the Bay via the project website.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
