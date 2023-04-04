Africatown residents and other community members will have the opportunity to comment on the future Africatown Welcome Center’s design at a community meeting on Thursday, April 6.
The public hearing hosted by the City of Mobile and contractors Mott MacDonald will be focused on “broad design concepts” for the building projected to be the “central hub” for Africatown’s cultural and historical tourism, according to a press release.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and District 2 Councilman William Carroll are expected to attend the meeting.
“It will be the first of many opportunities for members of the Africatown community and other Mobilians to provide input on the design of the Africatown Welcome Center,” the release reads. “As the design work continues, Mott MacDonald and its sub-consultants will create design alternatives based on the community’s input. That’s why it’s essential that the community is engaged throughout the process.”
The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Robert Hope Community Center.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
