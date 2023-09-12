Fairhope city councilors tabled an ordinance “in perpetuity” Monday night that would require property owners to annex into the city before opening water service, saying they still have questions that need answers.
“Last time, we discussed this at length, and there were some uncertainties with it, really on not just how it was written but how we as a council wanted to move forward with it and what that would look like,” Council President Jay Robinson said. “I’m not sure we have answers to all the questions that we asked last time, so I’m not sure that anything’s changed in a way for us to move forward with this tonight.”
He suggested the council postpone the final adoption of the ordinance introduced on Tuesday, Aug. 29, to give them more time to investigate “all the things we talked about two weeks ago and get a better idea of how we want to move forward.”
Councilman Jack Burrell and Councilman Corey Martin agreed. When Robinson asked if the ordinance would have to appear on the agenda of the Monday, Sep. 25, regular meeting, City Clerk Lisa Hanks said they could hold the item “in perpetuity” and put it on an agenda whenever they were ready to vote on it.
During the council’s pre-meeting work session on Aug. 29, Mayor Sherry Sullivan said limiting water service to homes and businesses inside city limits is “something Fairhope has never done,” but it is standard procedure around Alabama.
Martin introduced the ordinance when Fairhope water customers were under a conservation order that restricted how much water they could use on a daily basis. The city eased those restrictions on Sunday, Sept. 3, giving customers the option to voluntarily conserve the water they use.
Councilors questioned how the ordinance would affect Fairhope Public Utilities’ service “territory” if it passed. The utility provides around 40,000 people with water, making it the largest water service in Baldwin County, according to its website.
“We do sell water,” Burrell said, pointing to residential developments to the south of Fairhope as a “prime example” of communities outside the city limits that are not far from a rival utility he did not name. “We need to make sure we don’t give up our system.”
Councilman Jimmy Conyers agreed.
“Thinking about just the idea that we are in the business of selling water, if you start denying letting people tap into your water system and people start drilling their own wells, aren’t they tapping into the same aquifer?” Conyers said. “Then in the long, long term they’re using the same resources, but we’re not generating any revenue.”
Robinson said councilors will also have to consider how to deal with property owners beyond the city’s boundaries, while also addressing the needs of people who live inside city limits and pay fees and taxes those outside the city may not pay.
“I’m all in favor of encouraging annexation because it requires any of those customers burdening our system to pay their fair share of the impact fees,” Robinson said. “I got a lot of questions on implementation.”
