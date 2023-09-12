Fairhope City Council 2023

From left to right, Fairhope City Councilors Jack Burrell, Corey Martin, Jay Robinson, Jimmy Conyers and Kevin Boone.

 Staff photo

Fairhope city councilors tabled an ordinance “in perpetuity” Monday night that would require property owners to annex into the city before opening water service, saying they still have questions that need answers.

“Last time, we discussed this at length, and there were some uncertainties with it, really on not just how it was written but how we as a council wanted to move forward with it and what that would look like,” Council President Jay Robinson said. “I’m not sure we have answers to all the questions that we asked last time, so I’m not sure that anything’s changed in a way for us to move forward with this tonight.”

