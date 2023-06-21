Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, from left, former Councilman Fred Richardson, Current District 1 Councilman Cory Penn and former city chief of staff Al Stokes pose for a photo at the ribbon cutting of the renaming of Tricentennial Park in Richardson's honor.
Former Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson couldn’t leave the ceremony to officially rename Tricentennial Park in his honor without issuing a challenge to current city leaders to help enhance the space he had a hand in creating.
At the end of a ribbon cutting officially announcing the renaming of the park to Fredrick D. Richardson Jr. Tricentennial Park, the former District 1 representative asked Mayor Sandy Stimpson to place flags along the roadside at the park, representing each of the city’s occupying forces to help explain Mobile’s more than 300-year history, after he said people don’t know what tricentennial means.
“I challenge the mayor and the City Council to create a no-doubt moment,” he said. “I want to see a Spanish flag, a British flag, a French flag, a Confederate flag, a U.S. flag and an Alabama flag. I would also like to see a flag representing people who were here 20,000 years ago. I would like to see a Native American flag.”
“If we could do that and all the flags were flying,” he said. “That would be a no-doubt moment that Mobile is 300 years old.”
In response, Stimpson remarked Richardson’s “still got it” and told him he would think about the suggestion.
“If that’s possible to do in today’s times,” Stimpson said.
A member of the council from 1997 to 2021, Richardson is well known among those active in the city, Stimpson told members of the media, as well as the former councilor’s friends and family. The three-term mayor remembered some of Richardson’s well-known quips, like “you ring, I spring.”
“He meant it,” Stimpson said with a smile. “There is no issue too small or too big for him to take on.”
While Stimpson acknowledged he and the former District 1 councilman often butted heads, he said Richardson did it for the right reasons.
“At the end of the day, Fred thought he was doing what was right for the citizens of District 1,” Stimpson said.
Stimpson gave Richardson credit for creating the park and said his vision “absolutely benefitted this area.”
In 2000, Richardson said he was put on a committee tasked with celebrating the city’s 300 years of existence. Former Mayor Mike Dow wanted the group to come up with something people could use that would be a lasting memory of the celebration. Richardson said he looked at land that had been abandoned after floods in 1980 and 1981 and picked a parcel near Three Mile Creek and off Stanton Road to be home to the park.
“This sign up here lets you know Mobile was 300 years old in 2002,” Richardson said. “I challenge anyone to find another landmark in the city that defines that moment.”
During the presentation, Richardson thanked Stimpson, who ultimately had the final say on the new sign and dedication of the park.
“Mayor Stimpson is over every employee in the city,” Richardson said. “If he’d have said ‘no,’ the answer would have been ‘no.’ This is happening because he said ‘yes.’ I’m not stupid I know why the sign is here.”
Richardson also thanked Herman Thomas, president of the Toulminville-Crichton Community Development Corporation, for providing the lights for the park sign.
Richardson’s successor in District 1, Councilman Cory Penn said the former councilman was gracious in welcoming him to the seat. Penn joked that at 38 during the 2021 municipal election, Richardson was councilman there for the vast majority of his life.
“We have a high school named for John L. LeFlore, a civil rights leader; we have a park named for Michael Figures, a great senator and now we have a park named for Fred Richardson,” Penn said.
