Fred Richardson park

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, from left, former Councilman Fred Richardson, Current District 1 Councilman Cory Penn and former city chief of staff Al Stokes pose for a photo at the ribbon cutting of the renaming of Tricentennial Park in Richardson's honor. 

 BY DALE LIESCH

Former Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson couldn’t leave the ceremony to officially rename Tricentennial Park in his honor without issuing a challenge to current city leaders to help enhance the space he had a hand in creating.

At the end of a ribbon cutting officially announcing the renaming of the park to Fredrick D. Richardson Jr. Tricentennial Park, the former District 1 representative asked Mayor Sandy Stimpson to place flags along the roadside at the park, representing each of the city’s occupying forces to help explain Mobile’s more than 300-year history, after he said people don’t know what tricentennial means.

Dale Liesch

