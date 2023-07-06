Jawan Dallas

Jawan Dallas

 Harry Daniels

The city of Mobile is refusing to release body camera footage of police officers' interactions with 36-year-old Jawan Dallas shortly before he died July 2, citing multiple ongoing investigations.

At a press conference earlier Thursday, Dallas’ family and their attorney confirmed they requested the footage be released after an incident on Sunday where Dallas was repeatedly hit with a stun gun and later died in a local hospital. In a statement, City Attorney Ricardo Woods denied the family’s request, at least for now, citing investigations into the incident by the Mobile Police Department, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Department of Justice.

