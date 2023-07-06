The city of Mobile is refusing to release body camera footage of police officers' interactions with 36-year-old Jawan Dallas shortly before he died July 2, citing multiple ongoing investigations.
At a press conference earlier Thursday, Dallas’ family and their attorney confirmed they requested the footage be released after an incident on Sunday where Dallas was repeatedly hit with a stun gun and later died in a local hospital. In a statement, City Attorney Ricardo Woods denied the family’s request, at least for now, citing investigations into the incident by the Mobile Police Department, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Department of Justice.
"The city of Mobile’s policy and practice has been to not release or disclose body camera footage or any evidentiary materials related to an active criminal investigation,” the statement reads. “Once those investigations are completed, we are more than willing to engage Mr. Dallas’ family so that they can review all relevant body camera footage."
Lagniappe has also officially requested the footage, as well as the name or names of officers involved and a full incident report. The newspaper has not heard back about those requests.
While not yet named, the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave.
The statement from Woods is in line with a 2021 Alabama Supreme Court ruling that exempted police body camera footage from the state’s open records law. A new law signed by Gov. Kay Ivey on June 14 that will offer opportunities for the families of those involved in police actions to see body camera footage won’t go into effect until sometime in September. The new law still gives authorities the option to withhold footage “if the disclosure would affect an ongoing active law enforcement investigation or prosecution.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.