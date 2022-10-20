After decades of watching dilapidated affordable housing disappear from the community, the people of Maysville will be able to watch a new complex begin construction.
Local and federal officials gathered Thursday to break ground on Maryvale Place, a 96-unit affordable housing project, set to open in 2024.
“These will be 96 units occupied by families who today may not know they have anywhere to live,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “I just hope it could be more than 96. There will be more to come.”
In the shadow of older, and even shuttered, complexes from eras past, the 15-acre site demonstrates a new approach to affordable housing, as the city, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Hollyhand, a private developer, have teamed up to make the new housing possible.
The city purchased the property for the complex — the site of the old Mae Eanes Elementary School — from the Mobile County Public School System. The total cost of construction for the project is set at $29 million, the city is responsible for $7 million of that total. Of the $7 million in city funds, about $700,000 came from American Rescue Plan Act funds. The rest came from HUD HOME funds the city directed to the project.
Hollyhand was able to finance the project using low-income housing tax credits from the Alabama Housing Finance Authority.
Prospective tenants of the new complex, once it is built, will go through the typical voucher process with the Mobile Housing Authority.
Council President C.J. Small, who represents Maysville in District 3, said the new construction means a lot to the community. He demonstrated this by asking those in attendance at the groundbreaking to breathe in and slowly breathe out.
“You get that breath of fresh air in and you’re also releasing a breath of new life into the Maysville community,” he said. “This is fall and it’s the perfect time to say things are falling into place.”
Located behind MHA’s former Boykin Tower and near what is affectionately known as Birdville, Small said the new complex is within walking or biking distance to manufacturing jobs at the Mobile Aeroplex. It’s also near the site of the future Mobile International Airport.
“Residents will be able to walk or ride a bike to Airbus,” he said. “Soon, people here will be able to fly from an airport five minutes away.”
The new construction, Small said, would also help fix the drainage on the property and limit the number of complaints his office receives, which he viewed as a positive.
The impact such a development could have on a community like Maysville was also not lost on HUD Regional Director Jose Alvaraz, who said the new construction could jumpstart other changes.
“This will encourage other developers to come in,” he said. “They’ll come in and do what’s so needed, which is affordable housing.”
The project is part of the city’s program to bring 1,000 affordable homes to the area, Stimpson said. This announcement, he said, is one of many the city has planned in the future. Maryvale Place, in particular, is the first of two phases. The second phase calls for senior cottages behind the future complex, Stimpson said.
