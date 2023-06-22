311

The city of Mobile has developed a new 311 system phone application, which will allow residents to submit public services requests and keep track of them from anywhere, according to a statement.

The “City of Mobile, AL 311” application, which is part of a new system created by Rock Solid Technologies and NEXGEN, gives residents multiple options when sending in requests. In addition to the application, residents can submit requests over the phone and online.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

