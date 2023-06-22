The city of Mobile has developed a new 311 system phone application, which will allow residents to submit public services requests and keep track of them from anywhere, according to a statement.
The “City of Mobile, AL 311” application, which is part of a new system created by Rock Solid Technologies and NEXGEN, gives residents multiple options when sending in requests. In addition to the application, residents can submit requests over the phone and online.
"For many Mobilians, 311 is how they engage with the city of Mobile to get their problems addressed,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement. “Our staff has worked tirelessly with Rock Solid Technologies and NEXGEN to develop a new platform to help us serve citizens better. We are particularly excited about launching a new smartphone app, which will be more convenient for users and help collect important information from citizens much faster."
To learn more about all the ways you can contact Mobile 311, visit www.cityofmobile.org/311. Below you'll find several links to Mobile 311's various online platforms. To get the most up-to-date information about your SROs and others in your area, we recommend submitting requests to 311 using these digital platforms. You can also reach Mobile 311 during business hours by dialing 311 or (251) 208-5311. If you have questions regarding previously submitted SROs, please call 311 for an update.
