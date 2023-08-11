A plan to staff overnight patrol shifts in Chickasaw with Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies is no longer needed, according to the city’s mayor.
Recent resignations and the termination of the city’s public safety director, have left Chickasaw with just eight law enforcement officers in a department designed for 21, and in desperate need for more officers to ensure coverage around the clock.
The city of Chickasaw is seeking additional law enforcement support from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) as it struggles to staff an…
However, the same day a contract was presented to the Mobile County Commission proposing that the MSCO dedicate two personnel to fill in empty patrol shifts, Chickasaw Mayor Barry Broadhead said the city was able to recruit multiple new hires. Those additions negate an emergency need for MCSO, he said.
In a Friday morning email, Broadhead told Lagniappe acting public safety director Cpt. Tommy McDuffie has been able to secure three commitments from newly certified police officers. He credited these recruits to the city’s recently adjusted payscales, which provide a 5-percent step increase for police officers and firefighters. He said they would be making $18 per hour, or a base salary of about $37,000. He said these officers will additionally benefit from other incentives, such as overtime pay opportunities and upcoming salary supplements through the city’s American Rescue Plan act funds.
“Captain McDuffie and his command staff advised that with the planned onboarding of these new Chickasaw officers that staffing would be adequate, nullifying the need for assistance from the county,” Broadhead wrote.
The salary increase lifts Chicksaw’s pay rates to the middle of the pack in Mobile County municipalities. It previously was the lowest, at $32,352, or about $15.60 per hour.
Bayou La Batre now has the lowest officer pay, beginning at $33,738. MCSO is the highest-paying agency, with deputies beginning at $44,658. Other agencies are as follows:
Mobile City - $41,541
Citronelle - $39,973
Saraland - $39,471
Mt. Vernon - $38,171
Creola - $37,658
Satsuma - $36,673
Broadhead said the adjustments are expected to be finalized by the Mobile County Personnel Board next week.
According to a proposal presented to the Mobile County Commission on Thursday, deputies would have worked 12-hour overnight shifts at a rate of $48 per hour, which would be overtime pay. Chickasaw would have reimbursed the county for this time, and the total agreement was estimated to exceed $130,000.
Broadhead said the timing of the contract was also an issue. He said by the time MCSO could implement the agreement, new officers would already be starting.
“We appreciate the efforts of the sheriff’s office and the County Commission that went into the vetting of this process and the willingness to lend us assistance during this extraordinary time,” Broadhead said. “Hopefully soon our area will see an increase in interested and qualified candidates in the public safety professions, which will allow all agencies to be fully staffed.”
