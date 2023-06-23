The City of Foley is taking proactive measures to shore up a few local waterways in need of repairs.
Foley Environmental Director Leslie Gahagan said $3 million in recent grants will help fund work to fix erosion on waterways such as Wolf Creek and Sandy Creek. The waterways have suffered erosion, sedimentation and obstructions which have affected multiple local streams.
Along Sandy Creek, a dam used to create a pond had broken and led to flooding, which caused more erosion.
Gahagan said the issue first came to light when the erosion was noticed while examining the area on Google Earth. Her team compared images before and after the flood and noticed the pond was no longer there.
“It (water) came out with such force that it eroded down to a white clay,” Gahagan said. “When you hit white clay, it looks like your creek turns milky. So Sandy Creek, with every rain, was turning stark white and we couldn’t find it. There was no source and people were panicking that it was the sewer.”
Other areas affected by erosion include Swift Church Road and a drain north of the OWA resort which has become filled with invasive plants.
“What we’re looking at is keeping an eye on the watershed and all the natural resources in this area through working with the local governments through advocacy and through just really being a part of the community,” Gahagan said.
