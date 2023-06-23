Wolf Creek

Wolf Creek

 City of Foley

The City of Foley is taking proactive measures to shore up a few local waterways in need of repairs.

Foley Environmental Director Leslie Gahagan said $3 million in recent grants will help fund work to fix erosion on waterways such as Wolf Creek and Sandy Creek. The waterways have suffered erosion, sedimentation and obstructions which have affected multiple local streams.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.