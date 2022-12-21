Due to the anticipated frigid temperatures slated to hit the Mobile Bay area in the coming days, the city of Mobile is working to help the homeless community that could be affected.
Partnering with churches, ministries, community groups and non-profit organizations, the city is working to help provide warming centers for those seeking shelter.
Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m., the city will open the James Seals Community Center located at 540 Texas St. as a temporary warming center for women and children only. The center will remain open through 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26. Meals will be provided for those using the center, but donations of snacks and water are greatly appreciated.
The following are locations throughout the city that will be open as shelters during the cold weather stretch, as well as phone numbers for each location:
Dauphin Way Lodge: Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama located at 1009 Dauphin St. This shelter is accepting men only and is open as of Dec. 20. (251)-438-1625.
Waterfront Rescue Mission located at 279 N Washington Ave. is currently open for men only and has a daily check-in from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (251)-433-1847.
Cave Ministries is accepting men, women and children located at 7645 Lott Rd. in Wilmer, and is open from 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 to Sunday, Dec. 25. (251)-308-8570.
Theodore Church of God located at 6360 Theodore Dawes Rd. in Theodore, will open to men, women and children as of Thursday, Dec. 22 at 5 p.m.
The shelters are supported by the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency, Mobile County Health Department, the Red Cross, Feeding the Gulf Coast and the city of Mobile.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
